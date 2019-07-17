WWE Unlocks Rare Kofi Kingston vs. Randy Orton Storyline, More SmackDown Fallout

1 of 3

The January 11, 2010, episode of Raw saw a mistimed spot in which Kofi Kingston was not in a position to eat the RKO that would give Randy Orton the victory.

An irritated Viper lashed out at his opponent on live television, repeatedly yelling "stupid" before picking up the win. That moment led to the end of Kingston's main event push.

Nearly a decade later, the New Day member is the WWE champion, and thanks to another RKO on this week's SmackDown Live, he appears poised to defend the title against Orton at SummerSlam.

Though there was no mention of the 2010 incident during Tuesday's broadcast, WWE Creative has a very real genesis for the heat between Kingston and Orton and would be foolish not to build on it.

Orton holding Kingston down almost 10 years ago, then returning to take the title from him and end his fairy-tale run now, is superb storytelling that would make for a compelling match at the second-most significant pay-per-view of the year.

If allowed to play on that tension from earlier in their careers, Orton and Kingston could suck the audience in and give them a reason to care about the match beyond one guy fighting another for a belt.

Rarely does WWE have such a dynamic fall in its lap like this. It is a gift to a maligned writing team that needs something to generate fan interest as it prepares for its trip to Toronto on August 11.

Letting Kingston voice his frustrations about the past and allowing Orton to respond as the cold, calculating and heartless heel he is would give the writers that something to ensure the SmackDown side of things has a much more intriguing main event than Raw.

Most importantly, it would give Kingston's title reign legitimacy because working with, and potentially defeating, a guy like Orton carries more weight than beating Dolph Ziggler, Samoa Joe or Kevin Owens.