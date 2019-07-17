NBA Free Agents 2019: Latest Rumors, Predictions for Dragan Bender and More

Bill Baptist/Getty Images

The flurry of early activity in 2019 NBA free agency has taken a toll on the back end of the buying period.

There are still some intriguing players available, provided you're willing to stretch your imagination (and, perhaps, the definition of the word intriguing).

The latest batch of rumors might lack buzzworthy names, but it nevertheless features both a former top-five pick and a player who just completed his 11th season in the Association.

NBA, European Teams Eyeing Dragan Bender?

The idea of Dragan Bender is fascinating. It's just that his NBA reality has been anything but.

Selected fourth overall in 2016, the 7-footer arrived with an interesting—albeit raw—set of skills for a stretch big. He could shoot, move, create off the dribble and find open teammates.

As Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman detailed ahead of the 2016 draft, Bender's upside appeared immense:

"You don't hear of 7-footers that cover this much ground. He can shoot the three and run the floor like [Kristaps] Porzingis. And he can handle it, pass and potentially defend like [Joakim] Noah.

"If he can tie the versatility together without being held back physically, we could be talking about one of the game's most unique big men. Bender will have the chance to become an All-Star role player, similar to how Draymond Green did."

After watching Bender struggle to lock down a rotation spot the past three seasons, Phoenix Suns fans probably don't recognize the player Wasserman described.

The Croatian has averaged just 5.3 points on 39.4 percent shooting and 3.8 rebounds over 20.3 minutes per game in his career. His personal-best player efficiency rating is 9.5, per Basketball Reference; league average is 15.0.

That said, he's still just 21 years old, so maybe an NBA team could convince him his best basketball is ahead of him.

International reporter Orazio Cauchi relayed that both the Cleveland Cavaliers and Toronto Raptors "have inquired" about Bender. He added European teams are also interested and a return overseas "remains an option."

Unless Bender wants to head back to Europe—Nikola Mirotic just did despite having significant NBA interest—it's plausible some club would want to see if it can unlock his potential.

This seems right up the alley of the rebuilding Cavaliers, although the Kawhi Leonard-less Raptors have already taken on multiple reclamation projects in Stanley Johnson and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson.

Prediction: The Cavs sign Dragan Bender to a one-year, minimum contract.

Market Developing for Kosta Koufos?

While teams won't grab any national headlines for signing Kosta Koufos, they would be getting a defensive-minded big man with 686 NBA appearances and 229 starts under his belt.

He's a bit of a throwback big, as his next NBA three-pointer would be his first. (Judging by his career 58.2 free-throw percentage, don't bet on any expansion of his shooting range at this point.) But he's comfortable and capable anchoring the interior with career per-36-minute averages of 11.0 rebounds and 1.6 blocks, per Basketball Reference.

Several teams could use a frontcourt reserve like that, and the interest he's reportedly generating shows as much. The Raptors, Sacramento Kings, Detroit Pistons and Milwaukee Bucks have all shown "preliminary interest" in the 30-year-old 7-footer, per Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes.

Koufos spent the past four seasons in Sacramento, so maybe that familiarity could foster a new deal. Then again, Milwaukee would give him his best shot at contention, although minutes could be hard to come by with the Lopez twins, Brook and Robin, already on the roster.

Detroit could use a more reliable backup for Andre Drummond than Thon Maker, which might make the Motor City an option. Toronto might feel it needs a third center behind Marc Gasol and Serge Ibaka, although this franchise may eventually veer into a post-Leonard rebuild, which the veteran Koufos clearly wouldn't fit.

Prediction: Kosta Koufos signs with the Pistons for the veteran's minimum.