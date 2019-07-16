Lakers News: Anthony Davis, LeBron James, All Players' Jersey Numbers Revealed

Damian Dovarganes/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Lakers announced their players' jersey numbers for the 2019-20 NBA season Tuesday.

Anthony Davis, who was acquired in a blockbuster trade with the New Orleans Pelicans, will wear No. 3 after a plan for LeBron James to gift him No. 23 fell through.

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reported Friday that the March 15 deadline for number changes passed, but the NBA gave the Lakers a chance to work out a deal with Nike. The uniform manufacturer had created too much inventory of James' No. 23 to make a switch a viable option this summer, though.

Davis appeared to take the situation in stride when he confirmed his selection of No. 3 in a Saturday post on Instagram by writing, "Taking the number all the way back to elementary school!"

James was expected to select No. 6, the jersey number he wore with the Miami Heat, if the switch would have received clearance, per Haynes.

Meanwhile, DeMarcus Cousins is going back to No. 15, which he wore for seven years with the Sacramento Kings. He used No. 0 with the Pelicans and Golden State Warriors, but frontcourt mate Kyle Kuzma retained that number with the Lakers.

Danny Green sticks with No. 14, his choice for the majority of his NBA career, though he also sported No. 4 for a while during his time with the San Antonio Spurs.