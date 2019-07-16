SEC Media Days 2019: Highlights, Comments and Reaction from Tuesday

SEC Media Days 2019: Highlights, Comments and Reaction from TuesdayJuly 16, 2019
The 2019 SEC Media Days rolled on Tuesday as representatives from the Georgia Bulldogs, Ole Miss Rebels, Tennessee Volunteers and Texas A&M Aggies took to the podium at the Hyatt Regency Birmingham—The Wynfrey Hotel in Hoover, Alabama.
Georgia is the oddsmakers' third choice to capture the national championship in next season's College Football Playoff with 6-1 odds, per Vegas Insider. The Bulldogs are behind only the perennial title-contending Alabama Crimson Tide and Clemson Tigers (both 9-4).
Texas A&M (60-1) falls into the sleeper category, while Tennessee (500-1) and Ole Miss (2,000-1) are each longshots to contend for CFP berths in 2019.
Let's check out some of the top comments and moments from Tuesday's session.
Georgia
Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart didn't want to diminish the accomplishments of the past two seasons, highlighted by a 24-5 combined record and an appearance in the National Championship Game two years ago, but he said his players are eager to take the next step:
The former Alabama defensive coordinator downplayed most of the questions about the Tide, noting the SEC powerhouse isn't on their regular-season schedule, but he praised the conference's gold standard.
"We know Alabama has been very powerful in this conference for a long time. We respect the job they do," Smart told reporters. "I got a lot of respect for coach [Nick] Saban and his program. I probably wouldn't be here today if it weren't for him. I also understand we have a really good program too."
Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm explained taking that next step includes making sure players stepping into the starting lineup are up to full speed by Week 1:
Fromm, who's tallied 54 touchdown passes and 13 interceptions across two seasons as the UGA starter, also praised fellow Heisman Trophy contender Tua Tagovailoa from Alabama.
"He deserves everything he's gotten," Fromm said. "He's a great player, great thrower."
Meanwhile, Dawgs safety J.R. Reed echoed his head coach, saying the team isn't focused on Bama:
Tyler Martin @steventyler_15
#Georgia DB J.R. Reed on if Georgia looks back at the loss to Alabama last season as motivation for this year: “Definitely not. What motivates us is the man in the mirror. My team and my brothers motivate me.” #SECMD19 https://t.co/alxSuPOs6n
Georgia opens the regular season Aug. 31 against the Vanderbilt Commodores.
Ole Miss
Rebels head coach Matt Luke overhauled his coaching staff during the offseason, led by the hires of offensive coordinator Rich Rodriguez and defensive coordinator Mike MacIntyre. He spoke about what excited him about the style of play "Rich Rod" will bring to Oxford:
"I think the number one thing that comes to mind is that edge and that toughness, that swagger. That's what immediately comes to mind, but to get a little bit more Xs and Os and scheme-wise, you have to be able to defend all 11 players. You have to be able to account for the quarterback, whether it's in a designed run or a zone read. So I think they would have to defend the whole field and defend all of the 11 players is something that comes to mind immediately."
Although outside expectations for Ole Miss are limited, Luke noted the team has a positive vibe:
Noah Newman @NoahNewmanWJTV
"There's a lot of energy and confidence in our building for a lot of different reasons..." - Matt Luke at #SECMD19 #OleMiss https://t.co/53VKDpTXj5
Those feelings were reiterated by redshirt freshman quarterback Matt Corral, who's expected to lead the offense after seeing limited action in four games last year:
Mackenzie Salmon @mackenziesalmon
Ole Miss QB Matt Corral talks about the expectations for this upcoming season, southern hospitality, and SEC competition. "I feel like we're going to surprise a lot of people this year," said Corral. https://t.co/XThxEQ2wii
The Rebels won't be eased into the campaign. They open on the road against a strong Memphis Tigers squad, which linebacker MoMo Sanogo said has provided plenty of early inspiration.
"We looking to go end that talk the first week of the season," he said about talk the Tigers could go undefeated.
Ole Miss and Memphis face off on Aug. 31.
Tennessee
Pressure is already beginning to build on Vols head coach Jeremy Pruitt after the team posted a 5-7 record during his first year in charge. He's confident the rebuilding project will take a turn in 2019:
WATE Sports @WATESports
Jeremy Pruitt: I'm as excited about this football team as any I've ever been around". #Vols #SECMD19 https://t.co/JDK5kj6nqT
Pruitt was asked about defensive tackle Aubrey Solomon, a transfer UT landed from the Michigan Wolverines, and explained his view of the transfer portal as someone who changed schools during his time as a student-athlete, first with the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders and then Alabama:
"You know, these guys have tough decisions in making decisions where they are going to go to college, and sometimes they may not get it right. And to me it's about the mental wellness of the student-athlete. And I think everybody that's involved is definitely sensitive and really considers that, and I think that's one of the things that we have to put to the forefront when it comes to kids that want to transfer. We need to help them find their way."
Tennessee linebacker Daniel Bituli, a senior who'll need to have a big season for the Vols to contend in the SEC, expressed optimism about the upcoming campaign:
FoxNashville @FOXNashville
Tennessee linebacker Daniel Bituli on the team’s confidence in Jeremy Pruitt’s second season. #SECMD19 https://t.co/bEoEywQZxo
Quarterback Jarrett Guarantano will take on the leadership role offensively. He's expected to take on a more hands-on role this year, saying offensive coordinator Jim Chaney has given him "full command" of the playbook, including giving the junior the chance to audible at the line.
The Vols kick off the regular season Aug. 31 against the Georgia State Panthers.
Texas A&M
Pretty much every coach that takes the stage this week will discuss the greatness of the SEC, and Aggies head coach Jimbo Fisher was no exception.
"I've always said this... the SEC from top-to-bottom, everyone has great players. 'It just means more' is fitting," he told reporters. "The SEC is the best. Just look at the draft."
Fisher went on to discuss how the Aggies can navigate the numerous pitfalls on the conference schedule with help from a Michael Jordan quote:
Patrick Brickman @PatrickBrickman
"People asked Michael Jordan one time, 'What do you do different at the end of the game?' He said, 'I don't. I'm the same as I was in practice.'" Great stuff from Jimbo Fisher on the mentality it takes to be a champion. #SECMD2019 @abc3340 https://t.co/UfmXoxMmMx
Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond talked about his relationship with Fisher, noting they don't see eye-to-eye all the time, but always end their discussions in a good place:
Zach Taylor @ZachTaylorSport
Aggie QB Kellen Mond, on receiving criticism from Jimbo Fisher: “I’m very self-critical of myself. I feel like we can go back-and-forth, but we’re always trying to make each other better.” https://t.co/ssgoU2NzEJ
Mond also put himself atop the list of a talent-laden SEC QB group:
TexAgs @TexAgs
Kellen Mond is confident heading into the season. When asked how he stacks up against the other SEC quarterbacks: “In my opinion I’m the best one. Not just because I’m a confident person, but I actually believe that.” https://t.co/M71snxssQM
The Aggies made the rare decision to bring a punter, reigning Ray Guy Award winner Braden Mann, to the SEC Media Days. He discussed his season outlook through the special-teams lens:
SportsTalk 790 @SportsTalk790
Cy Fair alum & @AggieFootball punter Braden Mann talks about another season after winning the Ray Guy Award @CyFairISD https://t.co/m0Nfxr0d7j
Texas A&M starts its season with a clash against the Texas State Bobcats on Aug. 29.
