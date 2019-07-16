SEC Media Days 2019: Highlights, Comments and Reaction from Tuesday

Butch Dill/Associated Press

The 2019 SEC Media Days rolled on Tuesday as representatives from the Georgia Bulldogs, Ole Miss Rebels, Tennessee Volunteers and Texas A&M Aggies took to the podium at the Hyatt Regency Birmingham—The Wynfrey Hotel in Hoover, Alabama.

Georgia is the oddsmakers' third choice to capture the national championship in next season's College Football Playoff with 6-1 odds, per Vegas Insider. The Bulldogs are behind only the perennial title-contending Alabama Crimson Tide and Clemson Tigers (both 9-4).

Texas A&M (60-1) falls into the sleeper category, while Tennessee (500-1) and Ole Miss (2,000-1) are each longshots to contend for CFP berths in 2019.

Let's check out some of the top comments and moments from Tuesday's session.

Georgia

Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart didn't want to diminish the accomplishments of the past two seasons, highlighted by a 24-5 combined record and an appearance in the National Championship Game two years ago, but he said his players are eager to take the next step:

The former Alabama defensive coordinator downplayed most of the questions about the Tide, noting the SEC powerhouse isn't on their regular-season schedule, but he praised the conference's gold standard.

"We know Alabama has been very powerful in this conference for a long time. We respect the job they do," Smart told reporters. "I got a lot of respect for coach [Nick] Saban and his program. I probably wouldn't be here today if it weren't for him. I also understand we have a really good program too."

Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm explained taking that next step includes making sure players stepping into the starting lineup are up to full speed by Week 1:

Fromm, who's tallied 54 touchdown passes and 13 interceptions across two seasons as the UGA starter, also praised fellow Heisman Trophy contender Tua Tagovailoa from Alabama.

"He deserves everything he's gotten," Fromm said. "He's a great player, great thrower."

Meanwhile, Dawgs safety J.R. Reed echoed his head coach, saying the team isn't focused on Bama:

Georgia opens the regular season Aug. 31 against the Vanderbilt Commodores.

Ole Miss

Rebels head coach Matt Luke overhauled his coaching staff during the offseason, led by the hires of offensive coordinator Rich Rodriguez and defensive coordinator Mike MacIntyre. He spoke about what excited him about the style of play "Rich Rod" will bring to Oxford:

"I think the number one thing that comes to mind is that edge and that toughness, that swagger. That's what immediately comes to mind, but to get a little bit more Xs and Os and scheme-wise, you have to be able to defend all 11 players. You have to be able to account for the quarterback, whether it's in a designed run or a zone read. So I think they would have to defend the whole field and defend all of the 11 players is something that comes to mind immediately."

Although outside expectations for Ole Miss are limited, Luke noted the team has a positive vibe:

Those feelings were reiterated by redshirt freshman quarterback Matt Corral, who's expected to lead the offense after seeing limited action in four games last year:

The Rebels won't be eased into the campaign. They open on the road against a strong Memphis Tigers squad, which linebacker MoMo Sanogo said has provided plenty of early inspiration.

"We looking to go end that talk the first week of the season," he said about talk the Tigers could go undefeated.

Ole Miss and Memphis face off on Aug. 31.

Tennessee

Pressure is already beginning to build on Vols head coach Jeremy Pruitt after the team posted a 5-7 record during his first year in charge. He's confident the rebuilding project will take a turn in 2019:

Pruitt was asked about defensive tackle Aubrey Solomon, a transfer UT landed from the Michigan Wolverines, and explained his view of the transfer portal as someone who changed schools during his time as a student-athlete, first with the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders and then Alabama:

"You know, these guys have tough decisions in making decisions where they are going to go to college, and sometimes they may not get it right. And to me it's about the mental wellness of the student-athlete. And I think everybody that's involved is definitely sensitive and really considers that, and I think that's one of the things that we have to put to the forefront when it comes to kids that want to transfer. We need to help them find their way."

Tennessee linebacker Daniel Bituli, a senior who'll need to have a big season for the Vols to contend in the SEC, expressed optimism about the upcoming campaign:

Quarterback Jarrett Guarantano will take on the leadership role offensively. He's expected to take on a more hands-on role this year, saying offensive coordinator Jim Chaney has given him "full command" of the playbook, including giving the junior the chance to audible at the line.

The Vols kick off the regular season Aug. 31 against the Georgia State Panthers.

Texas A&M

Pretty much every coach that takes the stage this week will discuss the greatness of the SEC, and Aggies head coach Jimbo Fisher was no exception.

"I've always said this... the SEC from top-to-bottom, everyone has great players. 'It just means more' is fitting," he told reporters. "The SEC is the best. Just look at the draft."

Fisher went on to discuss how the Aggies can navigate the numerous pitfalls on the conference schedule with help from a Michael Jordan quote:

Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond talked about his relationship with Fisher, noting they don't see eye-to-eye all the time, but always end their discussions in a good place:

Mond also put himself atop the list of a talent-laden SEC QB group:

The Aggies made the rare decision to bring a punter, reigning Ray Guy Award winner Braden Mann, to the SEC Media Days. He discussed his season outlook through the special-teams lens:

Texas A&M starts its season with a clash against the Texas State Bobcats on Aug. 29.