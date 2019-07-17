NBA Rumors: Latest Buzz on Chris Paul Trade, Andre Iguodala and More

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

The 2019 free agency period has already changed the NBA landscape on a seismic level, but it's not over just yet.

Teams are still trying to make deals to better position themselves for the upcoming season.

Two of those teams are the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Miami Heat.

After dealing franchise cornerstone Russell Westbrook to the Houston Rockets in exchange for Chris Paul, OKC is looking at moving the veteran point guard to avoid having him endure their rebuilding process.

The Heat are reportedly interested in trading for CP3, but according to ESPN's Brian Windhorst, they want previously traded picks back in a potential deal.

"When you talk about him potentially going to the Miami Heat, which is his preference, one thing I’ve been told in the talks, the fact that the Thunder hold the two of the Heat’s first-round picks in the future—unprotected 2021, protected 2023—makes this a difficult conversation because the Heat want those picks back," Windhorst said Monday on SportsCenter. The Thunder have expressed interest in giving one of those picks back but they would want another pick farther off into the future."

Paul has three years, $124 million remaining on his contract, so while Miami is willing to bring on the nine-time All Star, they want Oklahoma City to sweeten the deal with picks.

The Thunder have an inordinate amount of picks (16 first round picks through 2026), but as they look to the future, they'd like to hang onto as many of those picks as possible. But if they want to move Paul's mammoth contract, they'll have to include one or two picks in a potential trade.

There are a lot of teams that could use Paul's steady hand and leadership at the lead guard position, but because of his contract, it doesn't make much sense for any of those teams to deal for him.

That means the Heat are the most likely trading partner for OKC, they just have to exercise patience and come up with a deal that both sides can live with.

Andre Iguodala Drawing Interest?

Ben Margot/Associated Press

After helping the Golden State Warriors appear in five straight NBA Finals and three championships, Andre Iguodala was dealt to the Memphis Grizzlies to make room for D'Angelo Russell.

But with the Grizzlies now focused on developing their young core, it's unlikely that Iguodala will log any meaningful minutes in Memphis.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the two teams "strongly pursuing" the 2015 NBA Finals MVP are the Houston Rockets and the Los Angeles Clippers.

With the Warriors now vulnerable due to injuries and the departure of Kevin Durant, the Rockets are looking to capitalize and one of their proposed moves would be to bring Iggy's poise, leadership and big-game heroics to Houston.

But they're hesitant, according to Charania, because of the threat of the luxury tax.

"The Rockets are still not comfortable and have been resisting going that deep into the luxury tax to acquire a guy like Iguodala in a potential sign and trade where they give up a draft pick to the Memphis Grizzlies," Charania said via Stadium. "Their tax bill could rise to upwards of $20 million."

For the Clippers, the easiest path to Iguodala would be to jettison one of their most recently acquired assets.

"The only salary that makes sense for them in terms of shipping out is Moe Harkless, the forward that they acquired from the Portland Trail Blazers," Charania said. "But I'm told they do not want to part with Harkless in any type of a deal for Iguodala."

Charania added that both teams are in difficult positions to make any kind of deal for Iguodala and may need to wait and see if he's bought out by Memphis.

"Both the Rockets and the Clippers have been searching for third and fourth team scenarios to acquire Iguodala," Charania said. "But at some point, the Grizzlies could just release Iguodala in a buyout agreement. The Grizzlies could simply do right by him and allow him to pick his next team.

"They have been working closely with his agent in trying to find a situation that works best for both sides."

JR Smith To Lakers Not Likely

Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

The JR Smith era with the Cleveland Cavaliers is officially over.

According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, the Cavs have waived Smith and he is now a free agent.

Cleveland made the move to release Smith after being unable to move him in a potential trade.

And while many rumors have leaned towards Smith joining the Los Angeles Lakers to reunite with LeBron James, fans of the Purple and Gold shouldn't hold their breath.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Lakers are an unlikely destination.

There isn't much of a market for the 15-year veteran guard because of his recent play.

Smith saw limited action last season, only playing in 11 games and averaged a career-low 6.7 points on 34.2 percent shooting from the field.

He has stepped up in big games in the past and can be a reliable shooter from deep, so he may find a suitor but will likely have to be patient.