How We Got Here: Rise and Fall of the Oklahoma City Thunder

B/R Video@@bleacherreportB/R VideoJuly 15, 2019

The Oklahoma City Thunder drafted Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook, and James Harden in three straight years. But over the last 10 years, the Thunder have had many ups and downs.

Watch the video above to see the rise and fall of the OKC Thunder.


