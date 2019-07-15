Binghamton CBB Player Calistus Anyichie Dies at Age 19

Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

Binghamton basketball player Calistus Anyichie died Sunday after drowning in an accident at the Buttermilk Falls State Park in New York, the university announced Monday.

He was 19.

"There are no words. There is no blueprint for how to deal with such a painful loss," Binghamton head coach Tommy Dempsey said in a statement. "We all loved Calistus so much. He was such a special young man. We are devastated."

"A talented young person has been tragically taken from us," Binghamton University President Harvey Stenger said in the release. "This is a heartbreaking loss for our community. We will do all that we can to be there for his family, for the team and everyone who knew Calistus."

Details surrounding Anyichie's death are still unclear. According to Matt Steecker of the Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin, Anyichie's body was found on a 15-foot bank and emergency crews pulled him from the ravine using a rope system after being dispatched for a "possible drowning" around 5 p.m. Sunday.

Anyichie averaged 9.1 minutes per game and finished with 21 blocks in 32 games as a freshman last season at Binghamton.