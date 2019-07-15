Kamrin Moore Arrested on Domestic Violence Charge, Suspended by Giants

Uncredited/Associated Press

The New York Giants announced Monday that Kamrin Moore has been suspended by the team after being arrested over the weekend in Linden, New Jersey.

The timeframe of the suspension will reportedly be based on further investigation.

According to Ryan Dunleavy of NJ.com, Moore has been "charged with third-degree aggravated assault for punching a woman and knocking her unconscious after stepping on her neck in a domestic violence incident."

The woman, who has remained anonymous, alleges the assault took place Thursday outside of Moore's residence. A second woman reportedly attacked her first while Moore stood by, and the NFL player physically attacked her after.

The complainant was taken to the hospital and then filed a police report Saturday night.

Moore could be now subject to a six-game suspension by the NFL after his involvement in a domestic violence charge even if he is not convicted.

The 22-year-old was a sixth-round pick in the 2018 draft by the New Orleans Saints, but he was waived before the start of the season. He was claimed by the Giants and appeared in two games during his rookie season.

He entered 2019 hoping to make the roster as a backup safety.