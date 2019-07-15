Redskins' Alex Smith No Longer Needs Leg Brace Amid Rehab of Major Injury

Mark LoMoglio/Associated Press

Alex Smith just hit in important milestone in his rehab.

The Washington Redskins quarterback shed his leg brace about eight months after a gruesome leg injury during the 2018 season:

Smith spent four weeks in the hospital after getting multiple surgeries to heal his broken tibia and fibula. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported in January the team was planning for him to miss the entire 2019 season.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.