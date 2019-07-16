Asia Trophy 2019: Live Stream, TV Schedule for Semi-Finals

Asia Trophy 2019: Live Stream, TV Schedule for Semi-FinalsJuly 16, 2019
The 2019 Asia Trophy kicks off at the Nanjing Olympic Sports Center in China on Wednesday, with Premier League champions Manchester City in action against West Ham United while Newcastle United face Wolverhampton Wanderers.
The winners of both games will meet in the final of the pre-season tournament at the Hongkou Football Stadium in Shanghai on Saturday, while the two losers will clash in the third-place play-off at the same venue earlier in the day.
Fixture Details
Wednesday
11 a.m. BST/4 a.m. ET: Newcastle United vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers
1:30 p.m. BST/ 8:30 a.m. ET: Manchester City vs. West Ham United
TV Info: Sky Sports Premier League (UK)
Live Stream: Sky Go (UK)
Asia Trophy Preview
Manchester City's Asia Trophy preparations have been disrupted by an "administrative error" that saw the champions depart for China two days late, according to Jamie Jackson at the Guardian.
Pep Guardiola has named a 27-man squad for the tour but will be without Sergio Aguero, Fernandinho, Gabriel Jesus and Ederson as they were involved in the Copa America, while Riyad Mahrez is with the Algeria squad at the Africa Cup of Nations.
Midfielder Phil Foden will also miss the two games after playing for England at the 2019 UEFA European Under-21 Championship but will join up with the squad later in the tour.
New signing Rodri, who has joined from Atletico Madrid, could make his debut after arriving for a club-record fee:
Sky Sports News @SkySportsNews
BREAKING: Manchester City announce the signing of midfielder Rodri from Atletico for a club-record £62.8million
West Ham have also dipped into the transfer market and signed Pablo Fornals from Villarreal. However, the midfielder will miss the trip after helping Spain win the Under-21 European Championship:
West Ham United @WestHamUtd
Our travelling squad for the @premierleague Asia Trophy in China this weekend... ✈️🇨🇳 https://t.co/MSHGImRZfw
The Hammers will also be without Marko Arnautovic following his departure for Shanghai SIPG, but midfielder Mark Noble has said his team want to "put on a show," per the club's official website.
Newcastle head into the Asia Trophy still searching for a replacement for Rafael Benitez and with plenty of work to do in the summer transfer window, according to Daily Telegraph sports reporter Luke Edwards:
Luke Edwards @LukeEdwardsTele
I'm not sure Bruce has resigned from #swfc. Does that matter? Not really. Will he still become #nufc manager? Almost certainly. Does everyone need to start getting a move on as the transfer window shuts soon and Newcastle will go down without new signings? Definitely.
Steve Bruce is expected to become the club's next manager after resigning from his post at Sheffield Wednesday, according to Simon Stone at BBC Sport.
The Magpies are the only Premier League side yet to sign a player in the transfer window and have seen last season's top scorers, Salomon Rondon and Ayoze Perez, leave the club:
Ciaran Kelly @CiaranKelly__
#nufc now have to replace two players in Ayoze Perez and Salomon Rondon who scored 52% of their goals last season. Miguel Almiron will be key, potentially as a No.10, but badly need a statement signing up front. Leicester showing ambition with manager, squad and training ground
It has been a difficult summer for Newcastle, but some encouraging performances on the pitch in China will boost morale ahead of what could be a tough campaign.
Wolves will be out to build on last season's fine season back in the English top flight. They finished in seventh place and secured a spot in the UEFA Europa League.
Manager Nuno Espirito Santo is keen to strengthen his squad before the start of the season:
Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL
"It's obvious we have to bring (players in). Sometimes things are not possible but I'm hopeful that we are going to bring players in."
Wolves have made the signings of star striker Raul Jimenez and Belgium international Leander Dendoncker permanent over the summer but will need to strengthen to cope with the added demands of European football.
