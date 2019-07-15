Nets Rumors: Ex-Pistons, Knicks PF Henry Ellenson Signs 2-Way Contract

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

The Brooklyn Nets and power forward Henry Ellenson have agreed on a two-way contract, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Ellenson, 22, averaged six points and 3.5 rebounds in stints with the Detroit Pistons (two games) and New York Knicks (17 games) during the 2018-19 season, shooting 41.1 percent from the field and 44.7 percent from three.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.