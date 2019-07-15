Nets Rumors: Ex-Pistons, Knicks PF Henry Ellenson Signs 2-Way Contract

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJuly 15, 2019

New York Knicks forward Henry Ellenson, right, tries to shoot as Los Angeles Clippers guard Garrett Temple defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, March 3, 2019, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

The Brooklyn Nets and power forward Henry Ellenson have agreed on a two-way contract, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Ellenson, 22, averaged six points and 3.5 rebounds in stints with the Detroit Pistons (two games) and New York Knicks (17 games) during the 2018-19 season, shooting 41.1 percent from the field and 44.7 percent from three.

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Report: Cavs Expected to Waive JR Today

    Comment where you think Smith ends up 👇

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Cavs Expected to Waive JR Today

    Comment where you think Smith ends up 👇

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Did KD or the Dubs Benefit More from Their Time Together?

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Did KD or the Dubs Benefit More from Their Time Together?

    Grant Hughes
    via Bleacher Report

    Predicting the NBA's Next Breakout Stars ⭐

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Predicting the NBA's Next Breakout Stars ⭐

    Kelly Scaletta
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: AD to Miss FIBA World Cup

    Anthony Davis will 'focus on championship quest' and won't participate in USA training camp (Yahoo)

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: AD to Miss FIBA World Cup

    Anthony Davis will 'focus on championship quest' and won't participate in USA training camp (Yahoo)

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report