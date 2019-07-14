Bradley Beal Trade Rumors: 'Growing Belief' Wizards Star Will Leave Washington

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorJuly 15, 2019

WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 09: Bradley Beal #3 of the Washington Wizards puts up a shot against the Boston Celtics in the first half at Capital One Arena on April 09, 2019 in Washington, DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
Rob Carr/Getty Images

The Washington Wizards can offer a three-year, $111 million extension to shooting guard Bradley Beal on July 26, per Candace Buckner of the Washington Post, but the move is "not viewed as a done deal."

"The team has indicated it plans to give Beal the offer, and both the player's camp and the franchise have remained in contact throughout the summer," Buckner wrote. "Around the league, however, the extension is not viewed as a done deal, and there is a growing belief that Beal will not remain in Washington for his entire career."

Buckner also quoted a "well-placed NBA source," who said "[Beal's] out of there." The 26-year-old has two years and $55.8 million left on his current deal, per HoopsHype.

Beal's production is irreplaceable on the current Wizards roster. The shooting guard out of Florida averaged a career-high 25.6 points on 47.5 percent from the field last season as he tried to keep the Wizards afloat with backcourt mate John Wall suffering season-ending injuries.

The Wizards finished 32-50 and well out of the playoff picture, but Beal at least kept the team within sight of the postseason deep into the winter.

The good news is that Beal is on the record saying that he's "definitely" open to an extension, per Ben Golliver of the Washington Post. And interim president of basketball operations Tommy Sheppard told Ben Standig of The Athletic that he has no intention of moving the 26-year-old.

"Not at all," Sheppard said. "It's never crossed our mind. Bradley is somebody we're building around. He's a tremendous player, a tremendous person. One day he might make the Hall of Fame and still be a better person. He's a tremendous guy."

Beal looks like he'll be averaging 25-plus points per game for the remainder of his prime after a breakout season, so the Wizards are right to make him part of their future as opposed to dealing him elsewhere. The question is whether Beal is around for the short or long term.

