WWE Announces 'Raw Reunion' Show Featuring Steve Austin, Ric Flair, More Legends

WWE is bringing out the heavy hitters from yesteryear for the July 22 edition of Raw.

The promotion announced Sunday it's holding a "Raw Reunion" and teased Stone Cold Steve Austin, Ric Flair, Shawn Michaels, Hulk Hogan, Diesel, Razor Ramon and Kurt Angle among the legends scheduled to appear:

The cause for the celebration is unclear and the "Raw Reunion" comes not too long after WWE's flagship show enjoyed its 25th anniversary in January 2018. That proved to be largely a nostalgic affair with the spotlight on past generations rather than today's competitors.

Considering how little time WWE will have had to promote the "Raw Reunion," this could be a bait-and-switch similar to Flair's 70th birthday party. Batista spoiled the occasion by attacking the 16-time world champion backstage to set up his WrestleMania 35 match with Triple H.

SummerSlam is Aug. 11, so the special edition of Raw could be a vehicle through which WWE brings more attention to one of the biggest events on its calendar.