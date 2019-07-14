Shinsuke Nakamura Beats Finn Balor, Wins IC Title on WWE Extreme Rules Pre-Show

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJuly 14, 2019

TOKYO,JAPAN - JUNE 29: Shinsuke Nakamura looks on during the WWE Live Tokyo at Ryogoku Kokugikan on June 29, 2019 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Etsuo Hara/Getty Images)
Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

Shinsuke Nakamura is the new intercontinental champion after defeating Finn Balor during the Extreme Rules pre-show Sunday.

Nakamura rolled out of the way as Balor was attempting to land the Coup de Grace from the top rope. As Balor was getting back to his feet, Nakamura hit him in the back of the head with a running knee. The King of Strong Style followed up with the Kinshasa for the win.

This was Nakamura and Balor's first singles encounter on a WWE pay-per-view. The fact it was relegated to the pre-show is indicative of how both stars have largely tread water in recent months.

Capturing the Intercontinental Championship for the first time gives Nakamura a clear direction, but his two United States title reigns did little to provide any momentum for an extended period of time.

With eight title matches on the card, Nakamura's victory could be more about setting the tone for how Extreme Rules will unfold. 

Related

    Live: WWE Extreme Rules

    WWE logo
    WWE

    Live: WWE Extreme Rules

    Erik Beaston
    via Bleacher Report

    Dustin Rhodes on Feeling Rejuvenated on His ‘Last Ride’

    WWE logo
    WWE

    Dustin Rhodes on Feeling Rejuvenated on His ‘Last Ride’

    Wrestlezone
    via Wrestlezone

    Everything You Need to Know for WWE Extreme Rules

    WWE logo
    WWE

    Everything You Need to Know for WWE Extreme Rules

    The Doctor Chris Mueller
    via Bleacher Report

    Jericho Says His Promo at Fight for the Fallen Was Unscripted

    WWE logo
    WWE

    Jericho Says His Promo at Fight for the Fallen Was Unscripted

    Cageside Seats
    via Cageside Seats