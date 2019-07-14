Riyad Mahrez's Late Goal Sends Algeria Past Nigeria into 2019 AFCON Final

Riyad Mahrez's Late Goal Sends Algeria Past Nigeria into 2019 AFCON FinalJuly 14, 2019
Riyad Mahrez struck a 95th-minute free-kick to send Algeria to the final of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations after a 2-1 win over Nigeria in the last four on Sunday.
The Desert Warriors had taken the lead thanks to an own goal from William Troost-Ekong in the first half. Odion Ighalo drew the Super Eagles level from the penalty spot with 18 minutes remaining after Aissa Mandi had blocked a shot with his arm.
Mahrez's late moment of brilliance was enough to put Algeria into final for the first time since 1990.
Bend it like @Mahrez22! 🎯 The @ManCity midfielder steps up in the 95th minute of the #AFCON2019 semi-final to score a sensational free-kick to send Algeria to the final! 🇩🇿 https://t.co/kgp3NyG59O
In a fairly cagey first half, Algeria were able to rely on the wizardry of Mahrez from the flanks. The Manchester City man's quick and clever feet routinely left the Super Eagles baffled.
Fittingly, it was Mahrez who made the difference five minutes before the break. Yet more trickery created extra confusion among the Nigeria back four, and Troost-Ekong was the unfortunate victim when he got the final touch to send the ball into the wrong net.
An own goal has broken the deadlock to give Algeria the lead! 🇩🇿 Riyad Mahrez's side will be delighted with that slice of luck as they edge closer towards the #AFCON2019 final! https://t.co/tpA51sO5Dj
Aside from Mahrez, Angers forward Youcef Belaili was also proving a menace. His runs off workhorse centre-forward Baghdad Bounedjah were stretching the Nigeria back line beyond breaking point.
Meanwhile, Empoli playmaker Ismael Bennacer was dictating the pace of passing from the heart of midfield.
The Desert Warriors were in firm control ahead of the restart but bizarrely opted for a cautious approach in the second half. Sitting off the ball did Algeria no good, instead helping Nigeria grow in confidence.
Buoyancy was rewarded when Mandi was adjudged to have blocked Oghenekaro Etebo's shot with his hand. Not everybody was impressed by the decision.
Well that is HARSH. The shot was flying in from Etebo, Iwobi ducked out the way of it and Mandi was behind. Shades of Man Utd v PSG. Mandi booked too. Now for the penalty - Ighalo to take...
Even so, Ighalo made no mistake from 12 yards.
Cool as you like 😎 Odion Ighalo calmly slots his penalty away to level the score for Nigeria in the #AFCON2019 semi-final 🇳🇬 Game on... 🍿 https://t.co/t0A1SAlqe6
The equaliser awoke the Desert Warriors from their slumber, and midfielder SofianeFeghouli was only inches wide after dragging a low shot from the edge of the box. Bennacer then clipped the bar from distance.
Another terrific run from Bennacer drew a foul on the edge of the box. It was the cue for Mahrez to utilise his wand of a left foot in heroic fashion.
What's Next?
Algeria will face Senegal in the final at Cairo's Al-Salam Stadium on Friday, July 19.
