Lonzo Ball Excited to Play with Zion Williamson, Pelicans After Lakers Trade

Lonzo Ball was one of the key additions for the New Orleans Pelicans this summer in what has been a transformative offseason for the franchise, which also added Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart and a whole slew of future draft assets after dealing Anthony Davis to the Los Angeles Lakers.

It's an exciting time in New Orleans after the team also drafted Duke superstar Zion Williamson with the top overall pick, and Ball expressed excitement about his new situation after two years with the Lakers.

"I know New Orleans is excited to have me, and I'm excited to get started," he told Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN. "Moving to a new team, a new situation, a new organization, new coaches, new everything—it's a refresh, getting back to playing basketball how I know I can play."

He also spoke about playing with Williamson.

"Man, I've never seen somebody that size move like him," Ball noted. "He's only 19, right? He's definitely a freak. I've never seen nothing like it. ... Honestly, you just got to run the lane, set screens and roll. With his game and with him getting a full head of steam, it's going to be very tough to stop him. So I think we play fast and get out on the break as soon as possible."

