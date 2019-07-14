NBA Rumors: Latest Andre Iguodala Trade Buzz, Rockets' Plan for Westbrook, More

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

It's certainly been an exciting and intriguing NBA offseason to this point, but things are beginning to wind down a bit. With free agency two weeks old, most of the top available players are off the market, and most of the significant trades have already been completed—the latest, of course, being the deal that sent Russell Westbrook from the Oklahoma City Thunder to the Houston Rockets.

One notable player who has already been moved once and who could be moved again, though, is former Golden State Warrior sixth man and former Finals MVP Andre Iguodala.

Iguodala was traded from Golden State to the Memphis Grizzlies. According to Marc Stein of the New York Times, the Los Angeles Lakers, Dallas Mavericks, Denver Nuggets, Los Angeles Clippers and the Rockets are among teams interested in acquiring him from Memphis.

The Rockets, it seems, are heavily interested in adding Iguodala to their new core of Westbrook and James Harden.

According to The Athletic's Sam Amick, acquiring Iguodala is now Houston's top priority:

"Priority No. 1? Secure a deal for former Warriors sixth man Andre Iguodala, who was traded by the Warriors to Memphis on June 30 to make room for D'Angelo Russell in the Kevin Durant sign-and-trade with Brooklyn.



"The Rockets have continued their push to land the 35-year-old via trade, with the Clippers also known to be among the most serious suitors. They are also hoping to add veteran big man Tyson Chandler."

Naturally, Houston has some obstacles to overcome if it wants to land Iguodala. Financially, the move could be difficult, as the Rockets' projected payroll for the upcoming season is already over $134 million, according to Spotrac.

Then, there's the matter of dishing out enough compensation to actually get Memphis to make a deal.

According to Stein, the Grizzlies are content to keep Iguodala if they cannot get something significant in return.

"There is some belief within league circles that the Grizzlies are prepared to take Andre Iguodala into the season unless they receive a trade offer featuring a future first-round pick," Stein said, via Twitter.

The problem for Houston is that the team already dealt a pair of future first-rounders in the move for Westbrook:

What shouldn't be an issue is actually fitting Iguodala onto the roster if the Rockets are able to land him. He would almost certainly fill a similar role to the one he had in Golden State—a high-end difference-maker off the bench.

Fitting Westbrook and Harden onto the same roster may not be as much of an issue as it appears to be at first blush either. Both have developed into ball-dominant offensive centerpieces since their early days together with the Thunder. However, the Rockets may not actually have them playing side-by-side all that often, according to ESPN's Ramona Shelburne.

"When Mike (D’Antoni) had Chris Paul and James Harden together, they often did not play together on the court," Shelburne said on ESPN's The Jump. "Their minutes did not overlap. My understanding is that’s the same plan with Harden and Westbrook going forward."

In theory, Houston could rotate Westbrook and Harden while keeping an elite scorer on the court at all times. Role players like Clint Capela, Tyson Chandler and possibly Iguodala would ensure that Houston has a quality support staff around both superstars.

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Speaking of role players, it's worth noting that Kyler Korver—a career 42.9 percent three-point shooter—is back on the open market after being released by Phoenix Suns. While he isn't on the same level as Westbrook or even Iguodala, he is one of the notable players still remaining late in free agency.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Korver is considering the Lakers, the Milwaukee Bucks and the Philadelphia 76ers.

The 76ers may have a strong interest in Korver as well. They're at least looking into adding a player of his ilk, according to Marc Narducci of the Philadelphia Inquirer.

"The 76ers likely aren’t done looking for players. While general manager Elton Brand wasn’t about to reveal his strategy about any moves, a team source said that the Sixers are considering signing a shooter," Narducci wrote.

Korver previously played in Philadelphia from 2003 to 2007.

As the 76ers prepare for another potential run, they're likely to have the full focus of point guard Ben Simmons. According to Wojnarowski, Simmons is unlikely to play in the FIBA World Cup this summer:

This means that Simmons can fully dedicate himself to Philadelphia over the next few months.