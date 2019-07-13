Coby White Struggles as Bulls Fall to Magic in 2019 NBA Summer League Action

Coby White Struggles as Bulls Fall to Magic in 2019 NBA Summer League ActionJuly 14, 2019
The Orlando Magic pulled out an 85-73 victory over the Chicago Bulls in a consolation-round matchup in the 2019 NBA Summer League in Las Vegas on Saturday.
Seventh overall pick Coby White put up seven points, eight assists and eight rebounds in a losing effort.
It wasn't the best shooting night for the former North Carolina star, who went 3-of-13 from the floor. However, his potential was apparent:
chuck swirsky @ctsbulls
“ The Blur” @CobyWhite is shakin and bakin....extremely fast—will grow in to the position...looks to set up his teammates....very unselfish. @chicagobulls
He ends his first summer league having averaged 15.0 points, 5.6 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game in five appearances.
Second-round pick Daniel Gafford—who entered averaging 13.8 points and 9.0 rebounds per contest—continued his strong summer. The 6'11", 238-pound big man had a solid night for Chicago, recording 14 points, three rebounds and three blocks.
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
DANIEL GAFFORD 🔥 The man just touched the back of his jersey with the ball before dunking it: https://t.co/1Esvwuyb3F
Meanwhile, Orlando's DaQuan Jeffries—the winner of the 2019 College Slam Dunk contest—provided the highlight of the night:
That dunk sparked an 18-7 run to end the third quarter, helping the Magic grab control of the game. Jeffries finished with eight points and three blocks.
Forward Amile Jefferson had a game-high 19 points and 12 rebounds for Orlando, though he left the contest in the closing minutes following a scary fall. He said afterward he was "OK."
NBA G League @nbagleague
19 PTS | 12 REB #GLeagueAlum @AmileJefferson led the @OrlandoMagic to an #NBASummer League win on Saturday night 🧙♂️ @DukeMBB ↗️ @LakelandMagic ➡️ @OrlandoMagic https://t.co/kcZQJtU3Cf
NBA TV @NBATV
"I think I'm becoming a pro." @ALaForce caught up with @AmileJefferson after he put up a double-double in the @OrlandoMagic's #NBASummer win! https://t.co/D9lraErPIq
Journalist Keith Smith noted Saturday morning that the 26-year-old Jefferson became an unrestricted free agent after the Magic withdrew their qualifying offer.
Both Chicago and Orlando are finished with their summer-league slates.
