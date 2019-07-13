Coby White Struggles as Bulls Fall to Magic in 2019 NBA Summer League Action

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistJuly 14, 2019

LAS VEGAS, NV - JULY 13: Coby White #0 of the Chicago Bulls shoots the ball against the Orlando Magic on July 13, 2019 at the Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas, Nevada.
David Dow/Getty Images

The Orlando Magic pulled out an 85-73 victory over the Chicago Bulls in a consolation-round matchup in the 2019 NBA Summer League in Las Vegas on Saturday.

Seventh overall pick Coby White put up seven points, eight assists and eight rebounds in a losing effort. 

It wasn't the best shooting night for the former North Carolina star, who went 3-of-13 from the floor. However, his potential was apparent:

He ends his first summer league having averaged 15.0 points, 5.6 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game in five appearances.

Second-round pick Daniel Gafford—who entered averaging 13.8 points and 9.0 rebounds per contest—continued his strong summer. The 6'11", 238-pound big man had a solid night for Chicago, recording 14 points, three rebounds and three blocks.

Meanwhile, Orlando's DaQuan Jeffries—the winner of the 2019 College Slam Dunk contest—provided the highlight of the night:

That dunk sparked an 18-7 run to end the third quarter, helping the Magic grab control of the game. Jeffries finished with eight points and three blocks.

Forward Amile Jefferson had a game-high 19 points and 12 rebounds for Orlando, though he left the contest in the closing minutes following a scary fall. He said afterward he was "OK."

Journalist Keith Smith noted Saturday morning that the 26-year-old Jefferson became an unrestricted free agent after the Magic withdrew their qualifying offer.

Both Chicago and Orlando are finished with their summer-league slates.

