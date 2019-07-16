How NBA Summer League Would've Impacted 2019 NBA Draft

1 of 9

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Drafted: No. 21

Re-draft range: Nos. 5-14

It was surprising when 20 prospects were picked before Brandon Clarke on June 20, and it's even more shocking after summer league.

Named MVP, Clarke was a driving force behind the Memphis Grizzlies' championship run. He averaged 14.7 points and 9.8 rebounds, regularly bouncing over opponents for easy baskets off rolls and missed shots on the offensive glass.

But he also flashed some budding skill with the ability to slash from the arc or activate touch using one-handers in the paint. Clarke even made five of his nine three-pointers after converting just four all season at Gonzaga.

His defensive impact was also evident. He averaged 1.8 blocks and challenged plenty more shots that didn't show in the box score. His combination of timing and verticality is special. And while most young players struggle with foul trouble in summer league, Clarke was only whistled nine times in six games.

Coming in, concerns centered around his ceiling, as he was a 6'8", 207-pound 22-year-old without much of a perimeter game. But given his extreme success in both college and Las Vegas, it should be easier to picture Clarke defying the traditional rules of upside.

He'd deserve consideration as high as No. 5 overall in a re-draft.