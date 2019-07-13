Carsen Edwards Drops 25 Despite Celtics' Summer-League Loss to Grizzlies

Garrett Ellwood/Getty Images

The Boston Celtics' quest for NBA Summer League perfection came to an end on Saturday with a 94-88 loss at the hands of the Memphis Grizzlies in the first quarterfinal playoff game.

This was a rematch of a game from July 11 that the Celtics dominated en route to a 113-87 win. It also capped off a perfect 4-0 season for the team, but they will leave Las Vegas empty-handed thanks to Memphis getting revenge.

Brandon Clarke played the role of hero for Memphis with 18 points and 12 rebounds. The rookie out of Gonzaga put the Grizzlies up by three thanks to a tip-in rebound on Tyler Harvey's missed three-point attempt with 18 seconds remaining

Boston looked to be in good shape early thanks to Tacko Fall and Carsen Edwards doing what they've done throughout the summer:

The Celtics collapsed in the second quarter when they were outscored 30-15 and trailed by 12 points at halftime.

Coming into Saturday's game, Edwards was shooting 52 percent from the field. The former Purdue star wasn't nearly as efficient against the Grizzlies, despite scoring a game-high 25 points. He went 9-of-23 from the field, but was able to make six of his 14 three-pointers.

Despite some erratic shooting, Edwards still impressed ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins with his performance:

Fall was limited to just seven minutes of game time, all in the first half, and finished with two points on his one putback layup in the first quarter.

With Fall and Edwards struggling to make a significant impact, it did open the door for other Celtics players to grab the spotlight. Javonte Green had 17 points, went 6-of-6 from the free-throw line and grabbed six rebounds.

Boston was able to climb back into the game, cutting the deficit to 89-88 with 37 seconds remaining.

Clarke got to show off his range with back-to-back makes behind the arc to start the second quarter:

The former Gonzaga standout made four three-pointers in 37 college games last season. He's gone 4-of-6 from deep in four games this summer.

All of the focus from Memphis' draft was understandably on Ja Morant with the No. 2 overall pick. If Clarke's offensive skill set catches up to what he can do on defense, the Grizzlies have the makings of a dynamic young trio when Jaren Jackson Jr. is also factored in.

Before the Grizzlies start dreaming of what they will look like in the regular season, their summer squad will be back in action for the semifinals on Sunday against the winner of the New Orleans Pelicans-Miami Heat matchup.