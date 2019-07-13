Video: Anthony Davis Says He Found out About Trade to Lakers on Instagram

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistJuly 13, 2019

EL SEGUNDO, CALIFORNIA - JULY 13: Anthony Davis speaks as he is introduced as the newest player of the Los Angeles Lakers during a press conference at UCLA Health Training Center on July 13, 2019 in El Segundo, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

When Anthony Davis received a phone call from his agent in June, he was too wrapped up in a movie to answer. Little did the then-New Orleans Pelicans star know, his agent had life-changing news to share.

During his introductory Los Angeles Lakers press conference on Saturday, Davis revealed that he declined to pick up the phone when his agent first attempted to reach out to him to break the news of the trade. When his agent called a second time, Davis again opted not to answer. He then felt compelled at that time to return the call, but he got sent to voicemail.

So Davis did what any millennial would do—he took to social media:

Davis had been linked to the Lakers for months, dating back to September when he switched to Klutch Sports, which represents Lakers superstar LeBron James. Landing in L.A. should not have come as a shock to Davis, though it must have been a relief to finally reach a resolution in his ongoing saga in New Orleans.

