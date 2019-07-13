Pirates' Francisco Cervelli Still Wants to Play Catcher Despite 6th Concussion

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJuly 13, 2019

Pittsburgh Pirates trainer Bryan Housand, left, checks on catcher Francisco Cervelli during the fifth inning of the team's baseball game against the Colorado Rockies, Tuesday, May 21, 2019, in Pittsburgh. Cervelli left the game in the following inning. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
Keith Srakocic/Associated Press

The Pittsburgh PiratesFrancisco Cervelli isn't ready to stop playing catcher, despite suffering his sixth documented concussion in May. 

Per ESPN.com, Cervelli clarified he "never said that I don't want to catch" and that a previous report that came out "was a misunderstanding."

On July 7, Dejan Kovacevic of DKPittsburghSports.com said Cervelli made the decision to stop catching because of his history with concussions. 

"That's enough," Cervelli told Kovacevic. "This time is different. I can't live like this."

Cervelli also wrote in an Instagram post his "hope is to catch again," but the repeated head injuries "forced me to stop and think about my health beyond my baseball years."

The Pirates used Cervelli as their starting catcher to open this season. He hasn't played since being hit in the head by Joc Pederson's broken bat during a May 25 game against the Los Angeles Dodgers

Cervelli had two different stints on the concussion injury list in 2018. Pirates team doctors told reporters in June 2018 his second absence was due to a "cumulative effect" of concussions throughout his career.

As Cervelli continues to work his way back to the diamond, he's been taking reps at third base and in the outfield, so he could see time there if the Pirates don't want to put him behind the plate right away. 

