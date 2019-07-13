Rams Strength and Conditioning Coach Ted Rath Found Not Guilty of Sexual Battery

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistJuly 13, 2019

FILE - In this 2018 photo, Ted Rath, a member of the Los Angeles Rams' coaching staff, poses for a picture. Rath, the NFL football team's director of strength training and performance, is on a leave of absence after being arrested in January and charged with three misdemeanor counts of sexual battery. Rath was arrested and released on $5,000 bail on Jan. 15, five days before the Rams beat New Orleans in the NFC championship game, according to Ventura County Sheriff’s Department spokesman Eric Hatlee. The incident occurred June 15, but the subsequent investigation didn’t result in charges and an arrest until seven months later. (AP Photo, File)
Uncredited/Associated Press

Los Angeles Rams strength and conditioning coach Ted Rath was found not guilty on three counts of misdemeanor sexual battery Friday.

According to ESPN's Lindsey Thiry, Rath was arrested in January after a woman he knew told police he touched her "against her will on intimate parts of her body for the purpose of sexual arousal and gratification" in Moorpark, California, on June 15, 2018.

Rath has been on a leave of absence since his arrest, and he was not with the Rams for their NFC Championship Game win over the New Orleans Saints nor their Super Bowl LIII loss to the New England Patriots.

Following the verdict, the Rams released a statement: "We are aware of today's verdict. Now that this trial is complete, we will revisit Ted Rath's status. In addition, we will continue to assist the NFL as it completes its separate investigation."

Former Rams and current Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh was among those who testified in the case.

The 35-year-old Rath will enter his third season as the Rams' strength and conditioning coach in 2019 if he is reinstated. He was previously an assistant strength coach with the Miami Dolphins and Detroit Lions.

Rath could still face discipline from the NFL, which issued a statement on its own investigation: "We've been monitoring developments in the matter which is being reviewed."

Related

    NFLPA Exec: 18-Game Schedule Not in 'Best Interest of Our Players'

    NFL logo
    NFL

    NFLPA Exec: 18-Game Schedule Not in 'Best Interest of Our Players'

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Dolphins Asst. HC Jim Caldwell to Take Leave of Absence

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Dolphins Asst. HC Jim Caldwell to Take Leave of Absence

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Every Team's Biggest Sleeper Heading into Camp

    Los Angeles Rams logo
    Los Angeles Rams

    Every Team's Biggest Sleeper Heading into Camp

    Maurice Moton
    via Bleacher Report

    Healthy Cam on the Verge of MVP Season

    Super Cam back for 2019?

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Healthy Cam on the Verge of MVP Season

    Super Cam back for 2019?

    Brad Gagnon
    via Bleacher Report