Rams Strength and Conditioning Coach Ted Rath Found Not Guilty of Sexual Battery

Los Angeles Rams strength and conditioning coach Ted Rath was found not guilty on three counts of misdemeanor sexual battery Friday.

According to ESPN's Lindsey Thiry, Rath was arrested in January after a woman he knew told police he touched her "against her will on intimate parts of her body for the purpose of sexual arousal and gratification" in Moorpark, California, on June 15, 2018.

Rath has been on a leave of absence since his arrest, and he was not with the Rams for their NFC Championship Game win over the New Orleans Saints nor their Super Bowl LIII loss to the New England Patriots.

Following the verdict, the Rams released a statement: "We are aware of today's verdict. Now that this trial is complete, we will revisit Ted Rath's status. In addition, we will continue to assist the NFL as it completes its separate investigation."

Former Rams and current Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh was among those who testified in the case.

The 35-year-old Rath will enter his third season as the Rams' strength and conditioning coach in 2019 if he is reinstated. He was previously an assistant strength coach with the Miami Dolphins and Detroit Lions.

Rath could still face discipline from the NFL, which issued a statement on its own investigation: "We've been monitoring developments in the matter which is being reviewed."