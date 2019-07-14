The Revival Beat The Usos, Retain Raw Tag Team Titles at WWE Extreme Rules 2019

Photo credit: WWE.com.

The Revival beat The Usos at WWE Extreme Rules on Sunday to retain the Raw Tag Team Championships.

The Usos were looking to connect on a double-team move to the outside when Scott Dawson tripped up Jey Uso and pulled him out of the ring. That allowed Dawson and Wilder to have a two-on-one advantage with Jimmy Uso, and they capitalized by hitting Shatter Machine for the win.

Sunday's match was a few months in the making, as The Usos targeted The Revival after making the move from SmackDown Live to Raw in the Superstar Shake-up. The teams feuded and faced each other in a few matches, but the stakes weren't high since Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins were Raw tag team champions at the time.

On the June 10 edition of Raw, both The Usos and The Revival got a shot at the Raw tag team titles in a Triple Threat tag team match against Ryder and Hawkins. Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder came out on top, and they carried the championships into Extreme Rules.

After The Usos fell short of capturing the Raw Tag Team Championships in that match, they beat The Revival in two multiperson tag team matches.

On the June 24 Raw, The Usos teamed with Big E and Xavier Woods to defeat The Revival, Daniel Bryan and Rowan. Then, on the go-home episode of Raw prior to Extreme Rules, The Usos and The Miz beat The Revival and Elias in a two-out-of-three Falls match.

Those victories were enough to earn The Usos a title shot, but considering the ever-changing landscape of WWE's tag team division, it was anyone's guess if they would be given the win at Extreme Rules.

While booking is usually a tossup in the tag division, there is no question The Usos and The Revival possess solid in-ring chemistry, and that manifested itself in an entertaining match.

With The Revival retaining, it could mark the continuation of a long-term feud heading into SummerSlam, but it may also open the door for a new team like The Viking Raiders or The Street Profits to step up and challenge The Revival.

