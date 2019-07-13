Angels Throw Combined No-Hitter vs. Mariners After Honoring Late Tyler Skaggs

John McCoy/Getty Images

Felix Pena and Taylor Cole threw a combined no-hitter as the Los Angeles Angels defeated the Seattle Mariners 13-0 on a night in which the Halos honored teammate Tyler Skaggs in their first home game following the death of the 27-year-old southpaw.

Cole served as the opener for two innings before handing the ball to Pena, who struck out six Mariners over seven frames. Per Andrew Simon of MLB.com, Pena's seven no-hit innings were the most by a reliever in 15 seasons.

Designated hitter Omar Narvaez was the Mariners' only baserunner after a fifth-inning walk.

The night was highly emotional even before Cole took the mound.

The Angels printed Skaggs' picture and his number on the outfield wall, and the entire team wore No. 45 jerseys in his honor:

Center fielder Mike Trout and left-hander Andrew Heaney carried Skaggs' framed jersey to the mound prior to the game, and both teams stood on the baselines as Angel Stadium honored the pitcher with a moment of silence:

Skaggs' mother, Debbie, threw out the first pitch, a strike over the heart of the plate:

The Angels had an unbelievable performance at the dish as well.

Trout led the Halos' bats thanks largely to a 454-foot home run on the first pitch he saw:

That shot helped catapult the Angels to a 7-0 lead after one inning. Trout also had two doubles, two runs and six RBI.

Justin Upton smacked a two-run homer, and Andrelton Simmons and David Fletcher each had three hits.

After the game, the Angels placed their No. 45 jerseys on the mound:

Trout, manager Brad Ausmus and Pena summed up the night as best they could.

"You can't make this up," Angels star Mike Trout told Fox Sports (h/t Matt Eppers of USA Today). "This is incredible. We obviously loved him and it's a very emotional night for all of us."

Ausmus told reporters that he felt "like this is partly Skaggsy's no-hitter." And Pena said the following on Fox Sports West:

That video included the night's final on-field image: a painting of Skaggs placed on top of the mound alongside the No. 45 jerseys of his teammates. Skaggs may be gone, but his impact can't be understated on a night where his team honored his legacy as best as possible.