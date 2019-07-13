Anthony Davis Says He Wanted to 'Take Control' of His Career Before Lakers Trade

Juan Ocampo/Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers big man Anthony Davis told ESPN's Ramona Shelburne (h/t Harrison Faigen of Silver Screen and Roll) at his introductory press conference that he "wanted to take control" of his career in response to a question about players having more freedom and power to choose their destinations.

"I just wanted to take control of my career," Davis said. "There was always people kind of telling me, 'Oh you need to do that, you need to do this.' And I'd just kind of go with it. I was young, and I was like, 'OK, I feel like this person has the best interests for me' or whatever.

"But then as I started getting older, started getting more experience, I was like, 'I don't want to do that. I want to do it this way.' And as long as I can sleep at night and live with the decisions that I made, then I'm happy, and I don't really care what no one else thinks. I have a great team around me who I can talk to about things that's going on, and they give me great advice and at the end of the day I'll live with the decisions I make."

Davis, who played from the New Orleans Pelicans from 2012 to 2019, requested a trade last January with one-and-a-half years left on his contract.

A deal didn't materialize before the Feb. 7 trade deadline, but the Pels sent the six-time All-Star to the Los Angeles Lakers after the season for a package of players and picks that included Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball and Josh Hart.

