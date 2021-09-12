Report: Broncos' Jerry Jeudy Has High Ankle Sprain; X-Rays Negative on Injury

Stephen Brashear/Associated Press

Denver Broncos receiver Jerry Jeudy was ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's season opener against the New York Giants after being carted off the field midway through the third quarter with an ankle injury.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported that X-rays on the injury were negative and that Jeudy was diagnosed with a high ankle sprain.

The injury occurred as Jeudy was being tackled by New York defensive back James Bradberry, who landed on Jeudy's right ankle as the two players went to the ground.

Prior to the injury, the second-year wideout was enjoying a strong start to the 2021 campaign. He piled up six catches for 72 yards before exiting the game.

The Broncos selected Jeudy with the 15th overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft. He played well as a rookie with 856 yards and three touchdowns on 52 receptions.

Jeudy became Tua Tagovailoa's favorite target and one of the nation's most dominant wide receivers at Alabama in 2018. He won the Biletnikoff Award after registering 68 receptions, 1,315 yards and 14 touchdowns to help the Crimson Tide win the SEC title.

The Broncos passing attack is looking to get back on track this season with a healthy Courtland Sutton and Teddy Bridgewater stepping in at quarterback. Losing Jeudy does put a significant dent in Denver's plans, but there are enough skill-position players to pick up the slack in his absence.

Until Jeudy is able to return, Tim Patrick and Sutton should get more targets.