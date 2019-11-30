Georgia's D'Andre Swift Suffers Apparent Arm Injury vs. Georgia Tech

John Bazemore/Associated Press

Georgia will have to tap into its stable of running backs after D'Andre Swift left Saturday's game against Georgia Tech with an undisclosed injury.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's Chip Towers speculated Swift may have hurt his shoulder and reported the Bulldogs star had exited the medical tent with his shoulder pads off.

The Athletic's Seth Emerson reported Georgia trainers had placed ice on Swift's left shoulder.

Swift had the difficult task of replacing Sony Michel and Nick Chubb as the Bulldogs' primary running back last season. The junior star turned in a terrific campaign, leading the team with 1,049 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns.

Elijah Holyfield also broke the 1,000-yard mark in 2018, but he opted to forgo his senior season and turned pro. Swift has shined in an expanded role this year with 1,130 rushing yards on 183 carries entering Saturday.

With Swift out of action, senior Brian Herrien will likely move into the first choice at running back for head coach Kirby Smart. Herrien averaged 5.3 yards per carry on 174 attempts in the previous three seasons and is at 4.8 on 87 attempts in 2019.

Georgia is often flush with running back talent, making for a seamless transition if someone gets injured. Herrien and Zamir White, who is averaging 5.7 yards on 49 attempts this season, have the ability to be breakout stars as they move into a larger spotlight.

Quarterback Jake Fromm will determine the team's ultimate ceiling, but having a strong and steady rushing attack opens things up for the rest of the offense. Swift's health will be a big talking point as Georgia prepares for the SEC title game against LSU.