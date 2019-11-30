Georgia's D'Andre Swift Suffers Apparent Arm Injury vs. Georgia Tech

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistNovember 30, 2019

FILE - In this Oct. 14, 2017, file photo, Georgia running back D'Andre Swift (7) runs against Missouri in the second half of an NCAA college football game in Athens, Ga. While playing behind seniors Nick Chubb and Sony Michel, Swift was Georgia’s third-leading rusher with 618 yards and fourth on the team with 17 catches (more than Chubb and Michel combined) for 153 yards. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)
John Bazemore/Associated Press

Georgia will have to tap into its stable of running backs after D'Andre Swift left Saturday's game against Georgia Tech with an undisclosed injury.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's Chip Towers speculated Swift may have hurt his shoulder and reported the Bulldogs star had exited the medical tent with his shoulder pads off.

The Athletic's Seth Emerson reported Georgia trainers had placed ice on Swift's left shoulder.

Swift had the difficult task of replacing Sony Michel and Nick Chubb as the Bulldogs' primary running back last season. The junior star turned in a terrific campaign, leading the team with 1,049 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns. 

Elijah Holyfield also broke the 1,000-yard mark in 2018, but he opted to forgo his senior season and turned pro. Swift has shined in an expanded role this year with 1,130 rushing yards on 183 carries entering Saturday.

With Swift out of action, senior Brian Herrien will likely move into the first choice at running back for head coach Kirby Smart. Herrien averaged 5.3 yards per carry on 174 attempts in the previous three seasons and is at 4.8 on 87 attempts in 2019.

Georgia is often flush with running back talent, making for a seamless transition if someone gets injured. Herrien and Zamir White, who is averaging 5.7 yards on 49 attempts this season, have the ability to be breakout stars as they move into a larger spotlight. 

Quarterback Jake Fromm will determine the team's ultimate ceiling, but having a strong and steady rushing attack opens things up for the rest of the offense. Swift's health will be a big talking point as Georgia prepares for the SEC title game against LSU.

Related

    D'Andre Swift Has Shoulder Injury

    Georgia's star RB won't return vs. GT

    Georgia Bulldogs Football logo
    Georgia Bulldogs Football

    D'Andre Swift Has Shoulder Injury

    247Sports
    via 247Sports

    Tim Tebow: Lawrence Cager injury is 'drastic' loss for UGA football

    Georgia Bulldogs Football logo
    Georgia Bulldogs Football

    Tim Tebow: Lawrence Cager injury is 'drastic' loss for UGA football

    Jackson Stone
    via University of Georgia Wire

    Ranking CFB's Best Rivalries 😤

    Our favorite hate-filled annual battles

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Ranking CFB's Best Rivalries 😤

    David Kenyon
    via Bleacher Report

    CFB Week 14 Predictions 🔮

    Picking every game from rivalry week

    College Football logo
    College Football

    CFB Week 14 Predictions 🔮

    David Kenyon
    via Bleacher Report