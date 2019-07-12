Father of Celtics' Tremont Waters Found Dead at Hotel at Age 49

Father of Celtics' Tremont Waters Found Dead at Hotel at Age 49July 12, 2019
Ed Waters, the father of Boston Celtics rookie point guard Tremont Waters, was found dead Thursday afternoon at a hotel in West Haven, Connecticut. He was 49.
Alex Ceneviva of WTNH reported police are investigating the incident as an "untimely death."
Tremont Waters attended Notre Dame High School in West Haven before heading to Louisiana for two years of college basketball at LSU. He was selected by the Celtics in the second round of the 2019 NBA draft.
The younger Waters is playing for Boston in the 2019 Las Vegas NBA Summer League.
He recorded eight points, nine assists and two rebounds in Thursday night's 113-87 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies.
Neither the Celtics nor Waters have commented on his status for the remaining games following his father's death.
