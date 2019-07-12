Father of Celtics' Tremont Waters Found Dead at Hotel at Age 49

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJuly 12, 2019

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 11: Tremont Waters #51 of the Boston Celtics brings the ball up the court against the Memphis Grizzlies during the 2019 NBA Summer League at the Thomas & Mack Center on July 11, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Celtics defeated the Grizzlies 113-87. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Ed Waters, the father of Boston Celtics rookie point guard Tremont Waters, was found dead Thursday afternoon at a hotel in West Haven, Connecticut. He was 49.

Alex Ceneviva of WTNH reported police are investigating the incident as an "untimely death."

Tremont Waters attended Notre Dame High School in West Haven before heading to Louisiana for two years of college basketball at LSU. He was selected by the Celtics in the second round of the 2019 NBA draft.

The younger Waters is playing for Boston in the 2019 Las Vegas NBA Summer League.

He recorded eight points, nine assists and two rebounds in Thursday night's 113-87 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies.

Neither the Celtics nor Waters have commented on his status for the remaining games following his father's death.

Related

    Can Westbrook and Harden Coexist? 🤝

    RIP to D'Antoni's Iso offense

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Can Westbrook and Harden Coexist? 🤝

    RIP to D'Antoni's Iso offense

    Andy Bailey
    via Bleacher Report

    Ranking the Best Summer League Players So Far

    Boston Celtics logo
    Boston Celtics

    Ranking the Best Summer League Players So Far

    Jonathan Wasserman
    via Bleacher Report

    Ranking Every Team's Offseason After Russ-CP3 Trade

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Ranking Every Team's Offseason After Russ-CP3 Trade

    Grant Hughes
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Westbrook 'Enthusiastic' About Playing with Harden Again

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Westbrook 'Enthusiastic' About Playing with Harden Again

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report