One Championship Masters of Destiny 2019 Results and Highlights

Bullit Marquez/Associated Press

Giorgio Petrosyan won the Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix quarter-final against Petchmorakot Petchyindee Academy at ONE Championship's Masters of Destiny event on Friday.

The pair met at the Axiata Arena in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, in a rematch of their controversial no-contest bout in May.

Meanwhile, Atomweight champion Angela Lee is still looking for her first win at strawweight after she lost to Michelle Nicolini.

Here are the results from Friday's event:

Main Card

(Kickboxing, Featherweight) Giorgio Petrosyan def. Petchmorakot Petchyindee Academy via unanimous decision

(Strawweight) Michelle Nicolini def. Angela Lee via unanimous decision

(Lightweight) Ev Ting def. Daichi Abe via submission

(Flyweight) Gurdarshan Mangat def. Abro Fernandes via unanimous decision

(Atomweight) Jihin Radzuan def. Jomary Torres via submission

(Bantamweight) Troy Worthen def. Chen Rui via Round 2 TKO (strikes)

(Kickboxing, Flyweight) Hiroki Akimoto def. Kenny Tse via unanimous decision

Preliminary Card

(Kickboxing, Atomweight) Janet Todd def. Kai Ting Chuang via majority decision

(Lightweight) Dae Sung Park def. Kimihiro Eto via Round 2 TKO (strikes)

(Flyweight) Aleksi Toivonen def. Akihiro Fujisawa via Round 1 submission (rear-naked choke)

(Muay Thai, Bantamweight) Mohammed Bin Mahmoud def. Saiful Merican via unanimous decision

(Strawweight) Adrian Mattheis def. Zhe Li via Round 2 TKO (strikes)

(Atomweight) Bozhena Antoniyar def. Bi Nguyen via split decision

(Muay Thai, Featherweight) Sorgraw def. George Mann via split decision

(Kickboxing, Flyweight) Josh Tonna def. Yoshihisa Morimoto via unanimous decision

Recap

Petrosyan advanced to the last four after a comprehensive display against his rival.

The Doctor was dominant in each of the three rounds, and a flurry of combinations and clever strikes put distance between himself and his opponent.

Jo Nattawut awaits Petrosyan in the next round, with the pair facing off once again after their Heroes of Honor battle in 2018. Petrosyan defeated Nattawut by decision in the bout.

Nicolini defeated former sparring partner Lee, and the eight-time Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu world champion controlled Unstoppable on the mat.

The 37-year-old displayed her intelligence as she kept her opponent on the floor, and despite Lee's efforts, she could not force her way back into the fight.

Earlier, Troy Worthen had maintained his unbeaten record with a second-round knockout of Chen Rui to extend his MMA record to 5-0.

The American, making his ONE Championship debut, was competing in his first fight for a year but he showed little evidence of ring rust as he put in a dominant showing.

Pretty Boy used his wrestling skills to take the fight to the mat, before pummelling his opponent:

As for the Ghost, it was his first defeat in MMA and his record now stands at 7-1.

Worthen's compatriot Janet Todd also enjoyed a victory in what was only her second professional kickboxing bout.

Despite being pitted against former atomweight kickboxing world champion Chuang Kai Ting, Todd's aggressive striking earned her the majority decision.