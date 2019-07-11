Lakers News: Danny Green Talks Why He Joined LA, LeBron, Anthony Davis

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

Fresh off winning a championship with the Toronto Raptors, Danny Green has joined the Los Angeles Lakers in pursuit of another title.

Green spoke to reporters on a conference call Thursday about his decision to sign a two-year, $30 million contract with the Lakers.

"It wasn't very hard," the two-time NBA champion said, according to Lakers team reporter Mike Trudell. "You've got LeBron [James] and Anthony Davis here."

Green expanded on teaming up with James and Davis, per Trudell:

"Gives you nothing but the ultimate confidence and belief in yourself and your team. [Know] you'll probably get some open looks, some easy things coming your way because of how special they are. Having two superstars on your team is kind of hard to believe. ... I'm really excited about where things can possibly go, and I think we can make some really special things happen here."

Green has experience in sharing a court with a superstar, as he was teammates with two-time NBA Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard in San Antonio and Toronto from 2011 to last season. Green told Yahoo Sports' Chase Kell he had "no idea" Leonard was going to sign with the Los Angeles Clippers in free agency and said Leonard "was just trying to find the best situation where he could win. And same for me, where we can win now."

The 32-year-old guard will now be competing against Leonard in L.A. Green figures to be in a starting lineup alongside Davis, James, Kyle Kuzma and DeMarcus Cousins.

Last season with the Raptors, Green started all 80 regular-season games he appeared in and averaged 10.3 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.6 assists. He also started 24 postseason games en route to capturing the franchise's first title.