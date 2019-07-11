Raiders News: Tyrell Williams Discusses How Antonio Brown Has Been as a Teammate

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJuly 11, 2019

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown during NFL football minicamp Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Alameda, Calif. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)
Eric Risberg/Associated Press

Antonio Brown might be an enemy to the Pittsburgh Steelers, but he's been making friends with his new Oakland Raiders teammates. 

"He's awesome," Tyrell Williams told TMZ Sports. "We love him. We love him. It's been fun."

Brown spent the first nine years of his career in Pittsburgh but had an ugly divorce with the team this offseason. 

The receiver reportedly had an argument with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger before Week 17, causing him to leave the team and become inactive for the final game of the year, per Gerry Dulac and Ed Bouchette of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

He followed it up with trade demands and some bizarre posts on social media directed at his former teammates.

The Steelers eventually traded Brown to the Raiders, where he is now apparently trying to be a much better teammate.

Williams is also new to Oakland after signing a deal this offseason, but he likes what he has seen from Brown and thinks expectations are high going into 2019.

"Sky is the limit," the receiver said of the connection between Derek Carr and Brown. "You never know what's going to happen."

With first-round pick Josh Jacobs also hoping to make an impact at running back, this squad should be vastly improved after going 4-12 last season.

