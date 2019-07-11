Video: Watch Preview of Kevin Durant's Prison Basketball Documentary 'Q Ball'

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJuly 11, 2019

Fox Sports Films teamed up with executive producer Kevin Durant and Thi Media for the new MAGNIFY series film Q Ball

The documentary from director Michael Tolajian showcases the lives, struggles and quest for redemption of incarcerated basketball players at San Quentin State Prison. 

This new edit of the documentary includes additional interviews not seen during the original airing in May. 

FS1 will re-air the film on July 12 and 26 at 9 p.m. ET. 

