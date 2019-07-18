Predicting Every Power 5 College Football Team's MVP for 2019 Season

3 of 9

Baylor Bears: Charlie Brewer, QB

Brewer threw for 400 yards against Oklahoma in September, had another 308 yards in a must-win-to-become-bowl-eligible game against Texas Tech and went off for 384 passing yards and 109 rushing yards in the Texas Bowl win over Vanderbilt. He was wildly inconsistent, but those three games are cause for optimism in Waco.

Iowa State Cyclones: Brock Purdy, QB

It took a Kyle Kempt Week 1 injury and a few weeks of ineffective play from Zeb Noland for Purdy to even get a shot at running this offense, but the Cyclones found something special in this freshman. Excluding the one kneel down against Akron, Purdy threw for at least 230 yards and scored multiple touchdowns while leading Iowa State to wins in each of his first five games. He sputtered to the finish line, but he'll be (at least) the third-best QB in the Big 12 if he regains that form.

Kansas Jayhawks: Pooka Williams, RB

Williams rushed for 1,125 yards in 11 games as a freshman, including 252 against Oklahoma in mid-November. It has been more than a decade since Kansas fans had anything to get excited about, but this running back and new head coach Les Miles will at least make things interesting.

Kansas State Wildcats: James Gilbert, RB

If Kansas State is going to bounce back from its disappointing 5-7 season, it at least needs to replace Alex Barnes, who rushed for 1,355 yards and 12 touchdowns. The hope is that this Ball State transfer will fill that void, as Gilbert had a nearly identical line of 1,350 yards and 12 scores as a sophomore in 2016.

Oklahoma Sooners: CeeDee Lamb, WR

Hollywood Brown is in the NFL now, but the Sooners still have one heck of a wide receiver to help ease Jalen Hurts' transition into this offense. Lamb had 1,158 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns as a sophomore. He had at least three receptions and 50 yards in each of his final 10 games, including going over the century mark in both the Big 12 Championship against Texas and in the CFP semifinal against Alabama.

Oklahoma State Cowboys: Tylan Wallace, WR

Only Andy Isabella of Massachusetts had more receiving yards in 2018 than Wallace's 1,491. Quite the breakout campaign for a guy who made a mere seven receptions as a freshman the previous season. In each of the Cowboys' marquee games against Texas and Oklahoma, he had 10 receptions, two touchdowns and at least 220 yards.

Texas Longhorns: Sam Ehlinger, QB

Ehlinger took a huge step forward as a sophomore and will enter his junior year as one of the top Heisman candidates not named Tua Tagovailoa or Trevor Lawrence. He threw for 25 touchdowns, rushed for 16 and only had five interceptions. In both games against Oklahoma, he had at least 385 combined yards and four touchdowns. Do that again this year and the Longhorns might go to the Playoff.

TCU Horned Frogs: Jalen Reagor, WR

Wallace and Lamb get more national acclaim when discussing Big 12 wide receivers, but don't sleep on Reagor. Even though TCU's quarterback situation in 2018 was a hot mess, he managed to stockpile 1,061 receiving yards and nine touchdowns. He also rushed for 170 yards and two more scores and averaged 164.2 all-purpose yards over his final five regular-season games.

Texas Tech Red Raiders: Alan Bowman, QB

Through four games, Bowman was averaging 389.3 passing yards and had thrown for 10 touchdowns. He suffered a partially collapsed lung in Week 5 but returned a few weeks later to torch Kansas for 408 yards and three touchdowns. Not bad for a true freshman. Had he been able to stay healthy, he would have easily eclipsed 4,000 yards and might have made a push at 5,000. Buy stock while you can.

West Virginia Mountaineers: Austin Kendall, QB

Since saying goodbye to Geno Smith in 2012, West Virginia has consistently handed its quarterback job to transfers. It was two years of Clint Trickett (Florida State) followed by two years of Skyler Howard (Riverside City) and two years of Will Grier (Florida). It's time for Kendall (Oklahoma) to join that fraternity. It could be tough sledding for the former Sooner, though, as the Mountaineers need to replace all four of last year's top receivers.