Russell Westbrook Trade Rumors: Rockets Trying to Land Star in 3-Team Deal

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJuly 11, 2019

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook looks on in the first half during an NBA basketball game against the Utah Jazz Monday, March 11, 2019, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Rick Bowmer/Associated Press

The Houston Rockets continue to explore trade possibilities for Oklahoma City Thunder star Russell Westbrook

ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported Thursday on SportsCenter that the Rockets are interested in a three-team deal that would allow them to land the eight-time All-Star.

         

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

