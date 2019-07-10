Lakers News: DeMarcus Cousins' 'Goal' Is to Play 82 Games After Quad Injury

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJuly 11, 2019

OAKLAND, CA - JUNE 13: DeMarcus Cousins #0 of the Golden State Warriors shoots a free throw against the Toronto Raptors during Game Six of the 2019 NBA Finals on June 13, 2019 at ORACLE Arena in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)
Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

DeMarcus Cousins has been limited by injuries the past few years, but he has high hopes for 2019-20.

"My goal is to play 82 games this season," he said Wednesday, per Matthew Moreno of Lakers Nation.

The center most recently dealt with a torn quad muscle that limited him in the 2019 playoffs, but he said the issue is "100 percent healed."  

Cousins agreed to a one-year, $3.5 million deal with the Los Angeles Lakers this offseason, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

The quad injury kept the center out for a month during the first postseason run of his career, but he returned in time for the NBA Finals. Although he was far from the player he was in the past, he still averaged 8.3 points and 4.7 rebounds for the Golden State Warriors against the Toronto Raptors.

The injury was even more disappointing for Cousins considering he missed about a year of action due to a ruptured Achilles suffered while a member of the New Orleans Pelicans.

Although the 28-year-old wants to play every game next season, he's suited up in only 78 regular-season outings over the last two years combined and has missed at least seven contests in each of his last eight seasons.

Still, with four All-Star selections in his career, Cousins has shown he can be a game-changing player when healthy. He was averaging 25.2 points and 12.9 rebounds before the Achilles injury in 2017-18.

The Lakers took a low-risk gamble that he can resemble that player again—at least somewhat—in 2019-20.

Related

    Lakers Should Re-sign Lance Stephenson

    Los Angeles Lakers logo
    Los Angeles Lakers

    Lakers Should Re-sign Lance Stephenson

    Lake Show Life
    via Lake Show Life

    Jared Dudley Just Wants to Help the Lakers Any Way He Can

    Los Angeles Lakers logo
    Los Angeles Lakers

    Jared Dudley Just Wants to Help the Lakers Any Way He Can

    Silver Screen and Roll
    via Silver Screen and Roll

    What Is the Lakers' Ideal Starting 5?

    LeBron is reportedly the PG. Here's who else should start with him ➡️

    NBA logo
    NBA

    What Is the Lakers' Ideal Starting 5?

    LeBron is reportedly the PG. Here's who else should start with him ➡️

    Dan Favale
    via Bleacher Report

    Inside LeBron's Space Jam Sequel

    Los Angeles Lakers logo
    Los Angeles Lakers

    Inside LeBron's Space Jam Sequel

    ESPN.com
    via ESPN.com