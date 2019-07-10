Odell Beckham Challenges Rodgers, Mahomes to Throwing Contest After Viral Video

Megan ArmstrongCorrespondent IIIJuly 11, 2019

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. walks off the field after practice at the team's NFL football training facility in Berea, Ohio, Thursday, June 6, 2019. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Ron Schwane/Associated Press

Odell Beckham Jr. catches footballs for a living, but he can throw the ball a little, too.

Beckham showed off his arm Wednesday by launching a football the full length of the field so casually he was shirtless and wearing a beanie cap during a workout at UCLA. The video unsurprisingly went viral, and the new Cleveland Browns receiver responded by challenging two of the NFL's best quarterbacks to a "throw off": 

The 26-year-old's challenge has validity to it, supported by the two passing touchdowns he threw for the New York Giants last season. What's more probable, though, is for Beckham and Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield to get into a throw-off. 

Mayfield recently lost a bet to Giants running back Saquon Barkley, who won the league's Offensive Rookie of the Year Award, and paid his debts by gifting Barkley a diamond necklace that he wore on the ESPY's red carpet Wednesday night. 

While friendly competition between Beckham and Mayfield—or Beckham and anyone—would be something we are entirely here for, the Browns need for Beckham to focus on catching balls at the three-time Pro Bowl clip he has been known for since entering the NFL in 2014.  

Related

    Report: Texans Won’t Hire a GM in 2019

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Texans Won’t Hire a GM in 2019

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Will Olivier Vernon Be Effective from the Left Side?

    Cleveland Browns logo
    Cleveland Browns

    Will Olivier Vernon Be Effective from the Left Side?

    cleveland.com
    via cleveland.com

    Bobby Wagner Joins Madden 99 Club 🙌

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Bobby Wagner Joins Madden 99 Club 🙌

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    10 Most Important Fantasy Players

    Cleveland Browns logo
    Cleveland Browns

    10 Most Important Fantasy Players

    Gary Davenport
    via Bleacher Report