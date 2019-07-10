Odell Beckham Challenges Rodgers, Mahomes to Throwing Contest After Viral Video

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

Odell Beckham Jr. catches footballs for a living, but he can throw the ball a little, too.

Beckham showed off his arm Wednesday by launching a football the full length of the field so casually he was shirtless and wearing a beanie cap during a workout at UCLA. The video unsurprisingly went viral, and the new Cleveland Browns receiver responded by challenging two of the NFL's best quarterbacks to a "throw off":

The 26-year-old's challenge has validity to it, supported by the two passing touchdowns he threw for the New York Giants last season. What's more probable, though, is for Beckham and Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield to get into a throw-off.

Mayfield recently lost a bet to Giants running back Saquon Barkley, who won the league's Offensive Rookie of the Year Award, and paid his debts by gifting Barkley a diamond necklace that he wore on the ESPY's red carpet Wednesday night.

While friendly competition between Beckham and Mayfield—or Beckham and anyone—would be something we are entirely here for, the Browns need for Beckham to focus on catching balls at the three-time Pro Bowl clip he has been known for since entering the NFL in 2014.