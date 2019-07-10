NC State Given NCAA Notice of Allegations Related to Dennis Smith Jr Recruitment

Ellen Ozier/Associated Press

The North Carolina State Wolfpack basketball program reportedly received a notice of allegations from the NCAA regarding its recruitment of Dennis Smith Jr.

Joe Giglio of the News & Observer reported the news, noting the ACC school received the documents Tuesday.

Among the allegations are two Level I violations, which are the harshest the NCAA hands out, and two Level II violations. Giglio explained the Level II violations stem from giving Smith complimentary tickets to games and a parking pass for a football game, while the Level I violations are related to his recruitment.

According to Giglio, former head coach Mark Gottfried—who is currently the head coach at Cal State Northridge—received a "failure to monitor" charge as one of the Level I allegations. That charge is related to the other Level I allegation in which assistant coach Orlando Early was directly involved in securing a $40,000 payment for Smith's family during his recruitment.

Pat Forde, Pete Thamel and Dan Wetzel of Yahoo Sports said "the first formal salvo has been fired by the NCAA in response to the federal corruption investigation that rocked college basketball. And the target is North Carolina State."

Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports cited a top NCAA official in June and reported at least six Division I men's basketball programs were set to receive notice of allegations for Level I violations. Among those six were two high-profile programs that would receive the notice by July.

The Yahoo report suggested the notice "could jeopardize" Gottfried's status with Cal State Northridge because of the allegation he failed to monitor Early.

It also hearkened back to the 2018 trial of Adidas executive Jim Gatto, consultant Merl Code Jr. and potential agent-to-be Christian Dawkins and noted middleman Shawn Farmer received the $40,000 from Adidas bag man T.J. Gassnola. Farmer then allegedly got the money to Smith's family through Early.

Gassnola testified for the federal government during its investigation into college basketball after pleading guilty to wire fraud.

North Carolina State, Gottfried and Early all have 90 days to respond to the NCAA's notice.