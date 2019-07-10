James Ennis III: 76ers Can Walk to Finals in East After Kawhi Joins Clippers

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

James Ennis III believes in his team going into next year.

The 29-year-old explained Wednesday that he re-signed with the Philadelphia 76ers because they are a shoo-in for a deep playoff run in 2019-20.

"Because it's a good team, and a good chance of winning," Ennis said, per Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer. "The East is going to wide open. We had a good chance last year. Kawhi is gone. He went to the West. So we are going to walk to the Finals in the East."

The forward agreed to a two-year deal with Philadelphia worth $4.1 million, per Noah Levick of NBC Sports.

The 76ers have the talent to make a run to the Eastern Conference Finals this year, especially after signing Al Horford and re-signing Tobias Harris, who join Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons on the roster.

Based on the latest title odds, the Sixers are expected to at least be one of the four teams standing at the end of the year:

However, even with Kawhi Leonard going to the Los Angeles Clippers, there is still a lot of talent in the East.

The Milwaukee Bucks aren't going anywhere after winning 60 games last season, while the Indiana Pacers, Brooklyn Nets and Boston Celtics made big moves this offseason. The Toronto Raptors could also still be tough despite losing Leonard.

Meanwhile, the 76ers haven't been able to advance beyond the conference semifinals in either of the past two years, despite having Jimmy Butler last season.

In fact, the franchise hasn't reached the conference finals since Allen Iverson carried the team to the NBA Finals in 2001.

To suggest the 76ers are going to "walk" to that point this year might be a bit overconfident.