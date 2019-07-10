Shaun Livingston Rumors: Warriors to Offer Veteran Job in Organization

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

The Golden State Warriors have waived veteran guard Shaun Livingston, but the team would reportedly offer him a job within the organization if he decides to retire, according to Marc Stein of the New York Times.

If he does prefer to keep playing, however, the 33-year-old would "undoubtedly" see plenty of demand from other teams in free agency, per Stein.

Livingston has been a key player off the bench throughout the Warriors' dynasty, spending five years with the team while helping it win three NBA titles and five Western Conference championships.

After dealing with severe knee problems early in his career, he averaged 73.4 games played during his time in Golden State.

"He has been a tremendous credit to the Warriors organization and our community for the last five years and has always carried himself as a professional," Warriors CEO Joe Lacob said in a statement, via Stein. "We thank Shaun for his immense contributions, wish him well in his next chapter and look forward to honoring him at some point in the future."

Though it's clear he has earned a great deal of respect inside the organization, Livingston averaged only 4.0 points per game last season, which was a career low for a full year.

His experience could make him much more valuable in the front office or even on the sidelines as a coach, rather than on the court.

After losing Kevin Durant and Andre Iguodala already this summer, it would be nice for the Warriors to keep another one of their core players in house if he decides to retire.