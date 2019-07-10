Russell Westbrook Trade Rumors: Pistons 'Lukewarm' on Trading for Thunder Star

Brian Sevald/Getty Images

As teams weigh the option of making a trade for Oklahoma City Thunder star Russell Westbrook, the Detroit Pistons may not be clamoring to add the eight-time All-Star.

The Detroit Free Press' Vince Ellis reported Wednesday the Pistons internally are "lukewarm" on the idea.

