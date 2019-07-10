NBA Free Agents 2019: Latest Rumors, Predictions About Marcus Morris and More

Mary Schwalm/Associated Press

The 2019 NBA free-agent market is starting to resemble the final half hour of a garage sale.

Most of the coveted players are long gone, but there are still potential value finds if you know where to look.

That has kept the rumor mill ticking, so we'll check out the latest buzz and make predictions about the players involved below.

Marcus Morris Ditching Spurs for Knicks?

While most free-agency agreements reached during the moratorium period become actual contracts shortly thereafter, that isn't always the case.

Marcus Morris could provide the latest example of that.

The free-agent forward is "reconsidering" a two-year, $20 million agreement he held with the San Antonio Spurs and "now considering" joining the New York Knicks, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Marc J. Spears.

Wojnarowski reported earlier the 'Bockers are reworking their two-year, $21 million agreement with Reggie Bullock, potentially giving them more money to play with. They may want to splurge on Morris.

The Knicks reportedly have a one-year, "roughly $15 million" offer on the table for the University of Kansas product, per Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes.

That said, Haynes added "there is optimism" Morris and the Spurs will get their deal done.

Basketball-wise, the Alamo City appears the superior fit. Not only will the Spurs almost assuredly field the more competitive team next season, but they also might have the most minutes available to Morris.

The Knicks have spent large on several young forwards already, so they probably wouldn't be big on blocking them with a pricey 29-year-old.

Considering San Antonio already traded away Davis Bertans to create space for Morris, it would be a tough pill for the team to miss out on him now.

Prediction: Morris signs with the Spurs for slightly more money than the original agreement.

Kyle Korver Waived, Three Landing Spots in Mind?

The free-agent market will soon welcome its newest sniper.

And boy is he lethal.

Kyle Korver, fourth in career three-point makes and ninth in career three-point percentage, was waived by the Phoenix Suns on Monday. This was always the expected outcome once the Suns acquired him from the Memphis Grizzlies, as only $3.4 million of the 38-year-old's $7.5 million salary was guaranteed for next season.

The rebuilding Suns had little use for Korver, but he'd be a great get for virtually every contender. Unfortunately, it doesn't sound like he'll be available to many. Sources told Wojnarowski that Korver will consider joining the Los Angeles Lakers, Milwaukee Bucks or Philadelphia 76ers.

Heading to L.A. would reunite him with LeBron James, with whom he made two Finals trips for the Cleveland Cavaliers. Going to Philly would put him back where he spent the first four-plus seasons of his career. A move to Milwaukee would align him with one of the Association's brightest stars in MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and reunite him with Mike Budenholzer, who coaxed his first and only All-Star appearance out of him.

All three are sensible landing spots, but why not rejoin the coach who brought out his best and see what life is like with the Greek Freak?

Prediction: Korver joins the Bucks.

Vince Carter a 'Long Shot' To Stay in ATL?

If Vince Carter's wish for a 22nd NBA season is granted, it doesn't sound like it will happen in the place where he spent his 21st.

Chris Vivlamore of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution called Carter a "long shot" to return to the Atlanta Hawks, though the scribe said "there have been discussions."

The team has a slew of young wings to develop, meaning either they would get denied floor time they need or—much more likely—he would need to play a much smaller role than he's capable on a club not likely to compete for a playoff spot.

The 42-year-old had an age-defying 2018-19 season for the Hawks. His 41.9 field-goal percentage and 38.9 three-point percentage were each the highest he had posted since 2012-13. His 15.2 points per 36 minutes were his most in five seasons.

His contributions don't really stretch beyond perimeter shooting and veteran leadership, but Carter could fill a support role on a contender or help a young club change its culture.

Prediction: Carter signs with the Sixers.