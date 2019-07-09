Carsen Edwards, Celtics Beat Nuggets in Summer League; Tacko Fall Scores 4

Bart Young/Getty Images

The Boston Celtics maintained their perfect record in the 2019 NBA Las Vegas Summer League (3-0) and cruised to a 95-82 win over the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday.

Carsen Edwards was one of the game's top performers, scoring 23 points on 8-of-12 shooting from the field and a 5-of-7 performance from beyond the arc. Grant Williams also delivered, finishing with 16 points, eight rebounds and two steals.

Tacko Fall came off the bench to play 16 minutes and had four points to go along with four boards and one block.

