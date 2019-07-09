Carsen Edwards, Celtics Beat Nuggets in Summer League; Tacko Fall Scores 4

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJuly 10, 2019

LAS VEGAS, NV - JULY 9: Carsen Edwards #29 of the Boston Celtics shoots the ball against the Denver Nuggets on July 9, 2019 at the Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas, Nevada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Bart Young/NBAE via Getty Images)
Bart Young/Getty Images

The Boston Celtics maintained their perfect record in the 2019 NBA Las Vegas Summer League (3-0) and cruised to a 95-82 win over the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday. 

Carsen Edwards was one of the game's top performers, scoring 23 points on 8-of-12 shooting from the field and a 5-of-7 performance from beyond the arc. Grant Williams also delivered, finishing with 16 points, eight rebounds and two steals.

Tacko Fall came off the bench to play 16 minutes and had four points to go along with four boards and one block.

         

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Silver: NBA Will Revisit Free-Agency Deadlines Next Season

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Silver: NBA Will Revisit Free-Agency Deadlines Next Season

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Dubs Waiving Shaun Livingston

    Livingston determined to continue playing despite speculation he'd retire

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Dubs Waiving Shaun Livingston

    Livingston determined to continue playing despite speculation he'd retire

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    NBA Adding Challenge Flags 🚨

    Is this a good move for the league?

    Boston Celtics logo
    Boston Celtics

    NBA Adding Challenge Flags 🚨

    Is this a good move for the league?

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Is Russ Worth $171M for Heat?

    Pat Riley's way is simple: If a star is available, grab him and figure out the rest later

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Is Russ Worth $171M for Heat?

    Pat Riley's way is simple: If a star is available, grab him and figure out the rest later

    Zach Buckley
    via Bleacher Report