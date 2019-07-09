Report: Shaun Livingston Waived by Warriors; Veteran Wants to Continue Playing

Chris Elise/Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors parted with an integral piece of their recent championship run on Tuesday when they waived guard Shaun Livingston, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Livingston, 33, won three NBA titles and five Western Conference championships with the Dubs. He posted 5.4 points on 52.0 percent shooting, 2.4 assists and 2.0 rebounds in five years with Golden State.

Livingston has $2 million of his $7.7 million salary guaranteed next season. The fourth overall pick of the 2004 NBA draft is also "determined to continue playing," according to Wojnarowski.

Per Anthony Slater of The Athletic, the Dubs will pay that $2 million over the next three seasons by using the stretch provision.

As far as Livingston's next destination goes, he'd be an excellent fit on a contending team looking for another veteran and/or some backcourt depth.

Livingston isn't a three-point-shooting threat, but he's averaged 50.0 percent or better from the field in each of his past five seasons. He's also playoff battle-tested and offers a strong and steady veteran presence off the bench.

On defense, he ranked 33rd out of 99 qualified point guards in defensive real plus-minus last season, per ESPN.com.

Tomer Azarly of Clutch Points thinks the Los Angeles Clippers, who have become instant NBA title contenders with the additions of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, could be a fit.

"Shaun Livingston, although he's a bit on the older side, would be a terrific backup point guard for the #Clippers if they could find a way to get him," Azarly wrote. "It'll give him a chance to win another title and go out with the team he started his NBA career with."

The Clips could use a backup point guard behind Patrick Beverley, especially with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander now a member of the Oklahoma City Thunder following the George trade.

Regardless of where Livingston winds up, the Warriors will have a drastically different look next season with Kevin Durant, Andre Iguodala, DeMarcus Cousins, Quinn Cook, Damian Jones and Jordan Bell playing elsewhere and Klay Thompson recovering from a torn ACL.