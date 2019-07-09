Oklahoma RB Kennedy Brooks to Return to Team After Title IX Investigation

Alonzo Adams/Associated Press

Oklahoma Sooners running back Kennedy Brooks' suspension from the team will reportedly end Wednesday.

According to Jason Kersey of The Athletic, Oklahoma's Title IX office finished an investigation Tuesday and cleared the running back of any violation. He was suspended from the team during the course of the investigation.

Kersey cited multiple sources who were familiar with the investigation and noted a female student said Brooks was physically violent with her in a complaint she filed with the Title IX office. The student did not make a police report, but filing a Title IX complaint leads to an investigation that is separate from legal proceedings.

