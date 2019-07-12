Amir Khan Beats Billy Dib via 4th-Round Stoppage to Win WBC International Title

Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

Amir Khan predictably beat Billy Dib by stoppage on Friday to claim the WBC international title.

Khan dropped Dib early in the second round after the Australian launched himself into a punch. His tactic of fighting from the outside was ineffective against the bigger man, and he was dropped again in the fourth round. The corner threw in the towel immediately.

Boxing writer Michael Benson was not surprised:

Per Boxrec, the win takes Khan's record to 34-5, with 21 KOs. Dib now sits at 45-6, with 26 KOs.

Khan was a clear favourite coming into the fight against the smaller Dib, who has spent most of his career as a featherweight and briefly retired after a loss to Tevin Farmer last year.

The Brit had fallen behind the top contenders in the welterweight division with a loss to Terence Crawford in April, his second in his last four bouts. Friday's win shouldn't be much of a needle-mover due to Dib's low status, but the WBC confirmed the winner of the bout will get a top-five rating, regardless, per WBN's Ringside.

That means Khan could be in line for another world title shot, possibly against the winner of the bout between Keith Thurman and Manny Pacquiao on July 20 in Las Vegas. The long-awaited grudge match with Kell Brook could also be a possibility, although he hasn't fought since last year.

Friday's fight in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, was worth a lucrative £7 million for Khan, per the Mirror's David Anderson. British boxing fans have been waiting for a showdown with Brook for years, and in all likelihood, such a bout would also sell very well.