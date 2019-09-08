Derrius Guice, Chris Thompson Fantasy Outlook with Adrian Peterson Inactive

Mike Stewart/Associated Press

Seven-time Pro Bowler Adrian Peterson will be inactive in Week 1 against the Philadelphia Eagles, according to Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo of NFL.com, opening the door for Derrius Guice, Chris Thompson and the rest of the Washington backfield to see an increase in touches.

Peterson told ESPN's John Keim on Thursday that he wasn't worried about the possibility of being inactive.

"No. At the end of the day, I just control the things I can control, make sure I'm working out, busting my butt during the week and I know what the game plan is," he said. "If I'm cheering on my team, then I'm cheering on my team. It is what it is."

Nonetheless, his absence will not only have implications in the nation's capital but also in fantasy football leagues everywhere.

Peterson, 34, proved last year he still had something left in the tank, as he ran for 1,042 yards and seven touchdowns. Nobody else on the roster ran for more than 200 yards.

However, it was just one year ago that Washington took Guice in the second round of the 2018 draft out of LSU. Unfortunately, he missed his entire rookie season after suffering a torn ACL in his first preseason game.

Used almost exclusively on the ground in college, Guice was a force with the ball. According to Pro Football Focus' Rob Hamilton, he averaged more than four yards after contact during his first two seasons in Baton Rouge.

Guice should pile up points on the ground for fantasy owners, but for those looking for PPR specialists, he may not be the answer.

Thompson, on the other hand, might be.

The 5'8", 195-pound back has averaged 41 receptions and 8.3 yards per catch over the last four years, hauling in nine receiving touchdowns during that span. He had 510 receiving yards (on 13.1 yards per reception) and four scores in 2017 alone.

Regardless of who has been on the field, Washington running backs have been fairly consistent for fantasy owners in recent years, per PFF Fantasy Football:

With Guice likely to be the lead back on the ground, expect Thompson to be the top pass-catcher out of the backfield. Those two will lead the backfield and are the only two Washington running backs worth rostering at this point.