Antonio Brown Deletes Tweet Saying He Settled Lawsuit from Balcony Incident

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistJuly 9, 2019

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown during NFL football minicamp Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Alameda, Calif. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)
Eric Risberg/Associated Press

Oakland Raiders receiver Antonio Brown deleted a tweet from Monday that stated he had reached a resolution in a lawsuit stemming from an April 2018 balcony incident. 

Brown's tweet included an apology, per Pro Football Talk's Curtis Crabtree:

"The legal dispute between Ophir Sternberg and me has been resolved, with a confidential sum of funds being donated to charity. I am sorry that an incident occurred. I apologize for any statements we made in court filings or otherwise to Mr. Sternberg and family. I with Mr. Sternberg my best with regard to future endeavors and through this settlement, seek to make amends with Mr. Sternberg and family."

                  

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Supplemental Draft Date, Order, Prospects and More

    Oakland Raiders logo
    Oakland Raiders

    Supplemental Draft Date, Order, Prospects and More

    Jake Rill
    via Bleacher Report

    Bengals' Carl Lawson: Rodgers Easier to Sack Than Most QBs

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Bengals' Carl Lawson: Rodgers Easier to Sack Than Most QBs

    Dave Clark
    via Cincinnati.com

    Top 5 Dynasty League TEs from the 2019 NFL Draft

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Top 5 Dynasty League TEs from the 2019 NFL Draft

    With the First Pick
    via With the First Pick

    Five Years Later, Looking at the First Round of the 2014 Draft

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Five Years Later, Looking at the First Round of the 2014 Draft

    Barry Werner
    via Touchdown Wire