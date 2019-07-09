Antonio Brown Deletes Tweet Saying He Settled Lawsuit from Balcony Incident

Eric Risberg/Associated Press

Oakland Raiders receiver Antonio Brown deleted a tweet from Monday that stated he had reached a resolution in a lawsuit stemming from an April 2018 balcony incident.

Brown's tweet included an apology, per Pro Football Talk's Curtis Crabtree:



"The legal dispute between Ophir Sternberg and me has been resolved, with a confidential sum of funds being donated to charity. I am sorry that an incident occurred. I apologize for any statements we made in court filings or otherwise to Mr. Sternberg and family. I with Mr. Sternberg my best with regard to future endeavors and through this settlement, seek to make amends with Mr. Sternberg and family."

