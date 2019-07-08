Magic Johnson 'Was Hoping All Day' Kawhi Leonard Would Sign Lakers Contract

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Magic Johnson is no longer employed by the Los Angeles Lakers, but the former team president was rooting for the squad to land Kawhi Leonard in free agency.

"I’m a Laker, man. I was hoping all day," Johnson said, per Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times.

Leonard ended up signing with the Los Angeles Clippers, which will expand an already exciting rivalry at the Staples Center.

"But for the league, it turned out great," Johnson added. "And for this town, it’s the king of basketball. You got LeBron and AD with the Lakers and Paul George and Kawhi with the Clippers."

