Magic Johnson 'Was Hoping All Day' Kawhi Leonard Would Sign Lakers Contract

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJuly 8, 2019

Magic Johnson speaks to reporters prior to an NBA basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday, April 9, 2019, in Los Angeles. Johnson abruptly quit as the Lakers' president of basketball operations Tuesday night, citing his desire to return to the simpler life he enjoyed as a wealthy businessman and beloved former player before taking charge of the franchise just over two years ago. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Magic Johnson is no longer employed by the Los Angeles Lakers, but the former team president was rooting for the squad to land Kawhi Leonard in free agency.

"I’m a Laker, man. I was hoping all day," Johnson said, per Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times.

Leonard ended up signing with the Los Angeles Clippers, which will expand an already exciting rivalry at the Staples Center. 

"But for the league, it turned out great," Johnson added. "And for this town, it’s the king of basketball. You got LeBron and AD with the Lakers and Paul George and Kawhi with the Clippers."

   

  

