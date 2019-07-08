Jury Rejects Photographer David Flores' Lawsuit Against James Harden

Ben Margot/Associated Press

Photographer David Flores sued James Harden for negligence, assault and battery three years ago, claiming that the Houston Rockets star broke his finger after slapping his hand outside of a Hollywood lounge.

On Monday, the jury in the trial found that Harden "did not intend to cause any harm to Flores and did not act negligently," awarding no damages to Flores, according to TMZ Sports.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

