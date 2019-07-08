Jury Rejects Photographer David Flores' Lawsuit Against James Harden

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJuly 8, 2019

Houston Rockets' James Harden waits for play to resume during the second half of Game 5 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Golden State Warriors Wednesday, May 8, 2019, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Ben Margot/Associated Press

Photographer David Flores sued James Harden for negligence, assault and battery three years ago, claiming that the Houston Rockets star broke his finger after slapping his hand outside of a Hollywood lounge.

On Monday, the jury in the trial found that Harden "did not intend to cause any harm to Flores and did not act negligently," awarding no damages to Flores, according to TMZ Sports.

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Trades That Should Happen After 1st Week of FA

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Trades That Should Happen After 1st Week of FA

    Andy Bailey
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Grizzlies 'Aren't Planning to Keep' Dwight After Trade

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Grizzlies 'Aren't Planning to Keep' Dwight After Trade

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Thunder Trades Jerami Grant to Nuggets

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Thunder Trades Jerami Grant to Nuggets

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report

    Teams That Improved Most This Offseason

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Teams That Improved Most This Offseason

    Kelly Scaletta
    via Bleacher Report